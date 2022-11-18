The Global Intermittent Catheters Market is expected to grow by $952.75 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intermittent Catheters Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834714/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the intermittent catheters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with an aging population, growing preference toward homecare, and rapid shift in the adoption of coated catheters from uncoated catheters.

The intermittent catheter market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscape.



The intermittent catheters market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Uncoated intermittent catheters

• Coated intermittent catheters

• Closed system intermittent catheters



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing focus of vendors toward using advanced biocompatible materials as one of the prime reasons driving the intermittent catheter market growth during the next few years. Also, technical advances in intermittent catheters and rise in the adoption of closed-system intermittent catheters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intermittent catheters market covers the following areas:

• Intermittent catheters market sizing

• Intermittent catheters market forecast

• Intermittent catheters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intermittent catheters market vendors that include ASID BONZ GmbH, At Home Medical Products Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc, Coloplast AS, COMFORT MEDICAL LLC, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Medical LLC, Cure Medical‚ LLC, Hollister Inc., Hunter Urology Ltd., McKesson Corp., Medical Technologies of Georgia, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Pennine Healthcare, Romsons, and Teleflex Inc. Also, the intermittent catheter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834714/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________