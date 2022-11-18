The Corrugated Box Market is expected to grow by $ 1.85 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corrugated Box Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02661008/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the corrugated box market in the US provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country’s market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased market consolidation, growing demand for e-commerce, and growth of retail-ready packaging.

The corrugated box market in the US analysis includes the end-user and material segments.



The corrugated box market in the US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage products

• Non-durable products

• Durable and others



By Material

• Virgin corrugates

• Recycled corrugates



This study identifies the rapid advances in printing as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market growth in the US during the next few years. Also, corrugated boxes aid environmental sustainability, and demand for lightweight packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corrugated box market in the US covers the following areas:

• Corrugated box market sizing

• Corrugated box market forecast

• Corrugated box market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corrugated box market vendors in US that include Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Amcor Plc, Associated Bag, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Hood Container Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Neway Packaging Corp., Packaging Bee, Packaging Corp. of America, Shillington Box Company LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, VPK Group, Wertheimer Box Corp., WestRock Co., and Great Little Box Company Ltd. Also, the corrugated box market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

