The Hair Care Market is expected to grow by $1.95 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period

Our report on the hair care market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of a wide range of colors and color shades, Product innovation, and product line extension leading to product premiumization, and an increase in demand for male grooming hair care products.

The hair care market in US analysis includes distribution channel and product segments.



The hair care market in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Shampoo

• Hair color

• Conditioner

• Other



By Geographical Landscape

• US



This study identifies the growing demand for natural and organic hair care products as one of the prime reasons driving the hair care market growth in US during the next few years. Also, rising online sales of beauty and personal care products and multichannel marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The hair care market in US covers the following areas:

• Hair care market sizing

• Hair care market forecast

• Hair care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis includes Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Amka Products Pty Ltd., Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Grove Collaborative Inc., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and CO Holding SA, Newell Brands Inc., Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

