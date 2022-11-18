The Global Business Intelligence Market is expected to grow by $ 10.38 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Intelligence Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01936898/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the business intelligence market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for dashboards to visualize data to improve business decision-making, rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, and growing demand for business intelligence in retail.

The business intelligence market analysis includes deployment and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The business intelligence market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• ICT

• Government

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies advanced analytical tools as one of the prime reasons driving the business intelligence market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of smart connected devices and robust increase in data will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the business intelligence market covers the following areas:

• Business intelligence market sizing

• Business intelligence market forecast

• Business intelligence market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business intelligence market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech International AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Inc., TARGIT AS, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the business intelligence market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

