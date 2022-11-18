Thermoset Composites Resin Market Trends and ForecastThe thermoset resin in the global composites market is expected to reach an estimated $23.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362854/?utm_source=GNW



Thermoset Composites Resin Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the thermoset resin in the global composites market is attractive with opportunities in various end use industries, including marine, pipe and tank, construction, transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and consumers goods. The thermoset resin in the global composites market is expected to reach an estimated $23.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for growth in this market are due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials, and performance benefits of reinforced composites over rival materials.



Emerging Trends in the Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market

Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include use of hybrid thermoset resin in many applications.



Thermoset Composites Resins Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the thermoset resin in the global composites market by end use industry, process, resin, and region as follows:



Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market by End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Marine

• Pipe and Tank

• Construction

• Transportation

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace and Defense

• Electrical and Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Others



Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market by Process [Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Hand lay up/ Spray up

• Resin Infusion

• Filament Winding

• Pultrusion

• Injection Molding

• Compression Molding

• Prepreg Lay-Up

• Other



Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market by Resin [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Polyester

• Vinyl Ester

• Epoxy

• Phenolic

• Polyurethane

• Others



Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market by Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies thermoset resin in the global composites companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the thermoset resin in the global composites companies profiled in this report includes.

• Ashland Inc. (INEOS)

• BASF

• Covestro

• Huntsman Corporation

• Polynt Reichhold Group

• AOC

• Swancor Ind. Co., Ltd.

• Hexion Inc.

• Showa Denko K.

K.

• Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.

• Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

• Allnex

Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that construction is expected to remain the largest segment by both value and volume. Expected growth in the infrastructure development, rehabilitation of old infrastructures, and capital investment in industrial development are the major driving forces that spur growth for these segments over the forecast period.

• Polyester resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period because it offers performance benefits for different applications. Epoxy resin is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.

Features of Thermoset Resin in the Global Composites Market

• Market Size Estimates: Thermoset resin in the global composites market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by use industry, process, resin, and region

• Regional Analysis: Thermoset resin in the global composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, process, resin, and regions for the thermoset resin in the global composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for thermoset resin in the global composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the thermoset resin in the global composites market by (marine, pipe and tank, construction, transportation, wind energy, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, consumers goods, and others), manufacturing process (hand lay-up/ spray up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg lay-up, and others), resin type (polyester, thermoset, epoxy, phenolic, polyurethane, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



