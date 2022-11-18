Increasing Usage of Appointment Scheduling Software in the Corporate Sector Will Drive the Market Growth, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global appointment scheduling software market is likely at US$ 393.4 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Appointments are streamlined and scheduling time is decreased with online appointment software. By offering high-user friendly, in-office support, scheduling appointment on the phone could be better used. It significantly reduces the administrative work that frees up time to focus on improving customer service.

Digital self-scheduling is transformative for the various sector. For instance, in healthcare sector, according to Accenture's report, nearly 64% of US patients expect to schedule appointments online. The scheduling of an appointment by medical staff requires coordination and knowledge of the availability of both patients and doctors.

Additionally, people increasingly use and accept mobile appointment scheduling apps because they prefer to plan their own appointments at their convenience. Several factors, including the availability of appointment scheduling software created especially for the corporate and healthcare industry, along with several integrated additional features is driving the growth of the appointment scheduling software market.

The global market for appointment scheduling software market will surpass US$ 992.6 million in market value by 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market witnessed 9.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Corporate appointment scheduling software Systems in the System segment dominates the market with US$ 241 million valuations in 2022.

Under deployment model, cloud based dominate the market and are valued at US$ 326.7 million in 2022.

Based on region, demand for appointment scheduling software expected to increase at CAGRs of 10.1% in North America during the forecast period.



“Shifting Focus towards Integrated Services Model to Deliver Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Considering the issues regarding soloed software system, many businesses are thinking to adopt integrated software systems. Key players in appointment scheduling software market have also started offering integrated services to its customers so as to increase service offerings.

These companies offer wide range of services and these are offered generally in specific packages. With the help of integrated services, it will become easy for the company or business to perform multiple tasks by using single platform. Therefore, many businesses have started following the trend of integrated services.

Along with scheduling, market players in appointment scheduling software market offers service such as client management, secure online payment, complete sales reporting and also provides unifies customer data. One of the key players in appointment scheduling software market Square Inc. has started to provide integrated services to its customers.

Competitive Landscape

The low investment in appointment scheduling software market can be a significant bottleneck in the development of market. Major market players are working to bring advanced technology to the market. Thus, this has enabled the market grow in upward direction over the assessment period between 2022-2032.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2020, Square Inc. acquired Dessa, a company building machine learning applications. This acquisition is aimed to further develop machine learning capabilities, strengthen products, and eventually bring benefits to the company’s clients around the world.

In 2019, Vista Equity Partners acquired Mindbody. This acquisition will help the organization accelerate growth and serve customers and partners better than before. It begins the next phase of Mindbody's growth by combining its products and industry leadership with Vista's unique investments.

Key Companies Profiled

Square, Inc.

Waffor Retail Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mindbody, Inc.

Squarespace Inc.

10to8 Ltd.

Calendly LLC

StormSource LLC

ParamInfo

Melian Labs Inc.

Appointy Software Inc.

Time Trade System Inc.

Coconut software Corporation

Setmore

GigaBook

vCita Inc.

Schedulicity Inc.

Segmentation of Appointment Scheduling Software Industry

Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Deployment Model: Cloud-based On-premise



Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Subscription Model:

Monthly Quarterly Half-yearly Annual



Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises



Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Vertical:

Corporate Healthcare Education Beauty & Wellness Retail Others



Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





