Composites in the Defense Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Composites in the Global Defense Industry Trends and Forecast

The future of the composites in the global defense industry looks promising with opportunities in the military aircraft, naval system, land vehicles, body armor, arms and ammunition, and military hard wall shelters market. The composites in the global defense industry are expected to reach an estimated $966.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of lightweight and high-performance materials in defense programs and growing need for lightweight materials in ballistic protection solutions.



Emerging Trends in the Composites in Global Defense Industry

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the advanced composite materials as armor protection and focus on mobile capability of military shelters.



Composites in Global Defense Industry Segment



The study includes a forecast for the composites in the global defense industry by application, reinforcement type, resin type, and region as follows:



Composites in the Global Defense Industry by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Military Aircraft

• Naval System

• Land Vehicles

• Arms and Ammunition

• Body Armor

• Military Hard Wall Shelters



Composites in the Global Defense Industry by Reinforcement Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Carbon Composites

• Glass Composites

• Aramid Composites

• Ceramic Composites



Composites in the Global Defense Industry by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Thermoset Composites

• Thermoplastic Composites

• Ceramic Matrix Composites



Composites in the Global Defense Industry by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Others

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Israeli

o Others



List of composites in the Global Defense Industry Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies composites in global defense industry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the composites in the global defense industry companies profiled in this report include.

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Hexcel Corporation

• Tencate Advanced Composites

• SGL Carbon SE

• Polystrand Inc. (Polyone)

• Bond Laminates (LANXESS)

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Teijin Limited

Composites in the Global Defense Industry Insight

• The analyst forecasts that military aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment, while body armor is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growing demand for lightweight and high strength ballistic protection materials.

• Carbon fiber composite is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period. Ceramic matrix composite is expected to witness the highest growth due to its high-temperature performance, better wear resistance, and good compressive strength.

• North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth of new defense programs in the region.

