Global Glass Fiber Textile Market Trends and ForecastThe global glass fiber textile market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027

Global Glass Fiber Textile Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global glass fiber textile market looks promising with opportunities in the beauty and personal care market. The global glass fiber textile market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for durable, lightweight, non-corrosive components, continuous demand in Chinese and Indian Markets.



Emerging Trends in the Global Glass Fiber Textile Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass fiber textile industry, include high-performance textile for wind energy, high tensile glass fiber textile for construction market.



Global Glass Fiber Textile Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global glass fiber textile market by application, product form, and region as follows:



Global Glass Fiber Textile Market by Application [Value ($M) and (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace & Defense

• Pipe and Tank

• Construction

• Electrical and Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Others



Global Glass Fiber Textile Market by Product Form [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Woven Roving

• Non-Crimp

• Woven Yarn

• CFM/CSM



Global Glass Fiber Textile Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Global glass fiber textile Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies global glass fiber textile companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the global glass fiber textile companies profiled in this report includes.

• SAERTEX Group

• Owens Corning

• Jushi Group Co. Ltd

• Xinyang Technology Group

• Tianhe Resin Company Ltd

Global Glass Fiber Textile Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that electrical and electronics will remain the largest application by value and volume due to the growth of the printed circuit boards (PCBs) in the electrical & electronic industry.

• Woven yarn will remain the largest segment by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecasted period due to growth in electrical and electronic industry.

• APAC is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume due to growth in applications, such as electrical & electronics and wind energy. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of Glass Fiber Glass Textiles Market

• Market Size Estimates: Glass fiber textiles market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, product type and region

• Regional Analysis: Glass fiber textiles market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, product form and regions for the glass fiber textiles market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass fiber textiles market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global glass fiber textile market by application(transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace and defense, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods and others), product form (woven roving, non crimp, woven yarn, CFM/CSM), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

