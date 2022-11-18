Global Mold Release Agent Market Trends and ForecastThe mold release agent market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.0% 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mold Release Agent Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362839/?utm_source=GNW



Global Mold Release Agent Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global mold release agent market looks promising with opportunities in die casting, rubber, tire, concrete, plastic, and food processing applications. The mold release agent market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.0% 2021 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing production of tires, rubber, and growth of the die casting market which demands for mold release agent.



Emerging Trends in the Global Mold Release Agent Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the rising shift to water-based release agents and increasing value of gluten-free baked products.



Global Mold Release Agent Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global mold release agent by material type, product type, application, and region as follows:



Global Mold Release Agent Market by Material Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Water Based Mold Release Agents

• Solvent Based Mold Release Agents

• Other Mold Release Agents



Global Mold Release Agent Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]

• External Mold Release Agents

• Internal Mold Release Agents

• Semi-permanent Mold Release Agents



Global Mold Release Agent Market by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Die Casting

• Rubber

• Tire

• Concrete

• Plastic

• Food Processing

• Others



Global Mold Release Agent Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

List of Global Mold Release Agent Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies global mold release agent companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the global mold release agent companies profiled in this report includes.

• Wacker

• Daikin

• Dow Corning

• Momentive Performance Material Inc

• Chem Trend

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• CRODA

• Chukyo Yushi Corporation

• Mclube Div Mc

Gee Industries

• Michelman Inc.

Global Mold Release Agent Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts die casting will remain the largest application over the forecast period and concrete is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period by value and volume.

• Solvent based mold release agent will remain the largest segment due to its excellent properties. The water based mold release agent is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period by value and volume due to growth in end uses. Growing industries in emerging economies like China, India, and South Asia countries are the major factor for driving the mold release market.

Features of Global Mold Release Agent Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global mold release agent market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Mold release agent market size by various segments, such as, material type, product type, application and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Mold release agent market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material type, product type, application, and regions for the global mold release agent market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global mold release agent market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the global mold release agent size?

Answer: The global mold release agent is expected to reach an estimated to $1.5 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for global mold release agent market?

Answer: The mold release agent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the global mold release agent market?

Answer: The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing production of tires, rubber, and growth of the die casting market which demands for mold release agent.

Q4. What are the major applications global mold release agent?

Answer: Die casting and plastic are the major applications for mold release agent.

Q5. What are the emerging trends of global mold release agent market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the rising shift to water-based release agents and increasing value of gluten-free baked products.

Q6. Who are the global mold release agent companies?



Answer: Some of the key global mold release agent companies are as follows:

• Wacker

• Daikin

• Dow Corning

• Momentive Performance Material Inc

• Chem Trend

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• CRDA

• Chukyo – Yushi Corporation

• Mclube Div Mc

Gee Industries

• Michelman Inc

Q7.

Which global mold release agent material type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that solvent based mold release agent will remain the largest segment due to its excellent properties. The water based mold release agent is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Q8: In global mold release agent, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global mold release agent market material type (water bases mold release agents, solvent mold release agents, and other mold release agents), product type (external mold release agents, internal mold release agents, and semi-permanent mold release agents), application type (die casting, rubber, tire, concrete, plastic, food processing and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



