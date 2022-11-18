USA BMX Celebrates Twenty-Five Years in Tulsa for Thanksgiving for the ‘Greatest Race on Earth’

Tulsa, Okla., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 USA BMX Grand Nationals, presented by Tulsa Sports Commission, will return to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the SageNet Center from November 23-27 for the Thanksgiving tradition of thousands of USA BMX members competing in the season finale of their National series. Professional BMX racers from all over the world, and North America’s fastest amateur riders, will compete throughout the weekend - with the Pro Championship Final on Friday night - to decide who earns one of the seven illustrious USA BMX number one championships. Tulsa has hosted the Super Bowl of BMX Racing since 1997.

“If you asked any racers what their favorite Thanksgiving memory is, it would include BMX and Tulsa,” said Shane Fernandez, USA BMX, and USA BMX Foundation. “It is not only the culmination of the end of the racing season, but this year, we are honored to celebrate 25 years in Tulsa’s great city and community. From 1997 to today, Tulsa has welcomed the Grand Nationals each Thanksgiving and allowed us to build our home and headquarters here. Since opening in February, we have seen more than 30,000 visitors to the USA BMX HQ, and we’re just getting started!”

On Tuesday, Nov 22nd, Olympic Gold Medalist, Connor Fields will be hosting a sold-out Taco Tuesday “Meet & Greet” with his fans at the headquarters, and Olympian Nic Long will also be at the Hardesty Stadium hosting a sold-out kids’ clinic to close his cross-country tour. For 2022, long-time BMX Pro and Tulsa visitor, Long hosted 76 days of BMX clinics in 28 different states.

“I am excited to head to Tulsa this year for my 20th Grand Nationals,” Fields said. “However, this will be the first time I am here as a fan, spectator, and mentor rather than a competitor, and I look forward to enjoying all of the excitement of the week from a new perspective! In addition to watching some awesome racing, we are also going to be raising funds for the USA BMX Foundation for TacoTuesday! This along with the whole week will be a new and fun way to give back to the sport that has given me so much.”

On Thursday, Nov 24th, the USA BMX Foundation will host Thanksgiving dinner available at four different times (1:00 - 2:15 pm, 2:30 - 3:45 pm, 4:00 - 5:15 pm, 5:30 - 6:45 pm) benefiting the Foundation’s STEM and STEAM youth programs offered in all 50 states, directly impacting 45,000 students. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for kids age six and under and will include a catered Thanksgiving meal (Gluten-Free and Vegetarian options), and a tour of the new USA BMX Headquarters. Visit https://bmxracingleague.ticketspice.com/usa-bmx-foundation-thanksgiving-dinner to purchase your tickets.

For Friday, Nov 25th, the Pro Championships entry fee at the gate is $10. The race begins at 6:30 p.m. For VIP access and trackside tickets, you can purchase them here. Aside from the Pro race on Friday night, the Grand Nationals event is free and open to the public.

For weekend coverage and The Place for BMX, follow Pull BMX - showing you the inside of riders and the lifestyle of BMX through interviews, podcasts, and product features throughout the world of BMX.

For more general information on USA BMX or to find a local track near you, log on to www.usabmx.com. For more information on the Tulsa Sports Commission, please visit www.tulsasports.org or follow on Facebook.

About USA BMX

Established as the American Bicycle Association in 1977 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ABA is the nation’s largest cycling organization with more than 70,000 members with combined racing and freestyle events at more than 300 sanctioned BMX tracks across North America and Canada. ABA empowers and elevates the early stages of bicycle development by creating opportunities through facility development, programs, and national events. As a result, ABA has developed a structured blueprint. A cyclist can progress from humble beginnings on a balance bike to becoming a BMX Olympian by establishing these roots. Through STEM, scholarships, freestyle amateur events, the national series, the Olympics, and new facilities built across the U.S., these four pillars under the USA BMX organization will impact young riders and families: USA BMX Foundation, USA BMX Freestyle, USA BMX Racing, and ABA Ethos.

About the Tulsa Sports Commission

In 1993, the Tulsa Sports Commission (TSC) was created to attract and develop sporting events and conventions for economic impact on the Tulsa community. Since its inception, the TSC has accounted for more than $500 million in economic impact to the Tulsa region by helping attract, market and host championships and sports-related events and conventions to the region. The TSC is a founding member of the National Association of Sports Commissions and lives within the Tulsa Regional Tourism umbrella organization. Learn more at visittulsa.com/sports.

About Tulsa Regional Tourism

Tulsa Regional Tourism is northeast Oklahoma’s premier accredited destination marketing organization. Housed at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, it includes the Tulsa Convention and Visitors Bureau; the Tulsa Sports Commission, an amateur sports sales and marketing organization; and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture, an accredited film commission. Tulsa Regional Tourism leads the community’s bidding for and hosting of signature events like the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the Big 12 Wrestling Championship, USA BMX Grand Nationals, the Arabian Horse Association’s U.S. Nationals and more. Learn more at visittulsa.com.

