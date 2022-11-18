Louis Dünweber, The King’s Life CEO announces the Launch of the $KING token private and pre-sale (ICO).

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King’s Life CEO, Louis Dünweber, announced the launch of the $KING token private and pre-sale (ICO). The King Token built for the members of The King Token to provide secure, safe, decentralized and quick exchanges. It intends to develop and appreciate in value by providing gains to its members.





The company allows the users to invest in reliable places, earn passive income and also develop a strong community through the King Token.



The King’s Life is all about building a strong, vast community from all around the world. If you hold and stake a certain amount of tokens you get invited to luxury private parties and networking events. You can also get access and join the private members club by purchasing one of The King’s Life NFTs. At the same time as receiving all the personal benefits from the company, the $KING tokens and NFTs are potentially appreciating digital assets and will be publicly traded on Multiple Exchanges and on the open market The King’s Life is all about giving the people what they want.



Crypto has been too boring and technical for too long. Now it's about adding some Flamboyance and Extravagance to the industry. We are not here to take part, we are here to take over. With an incredible team and strong fundamentals, The $KING token is one to Watch out for in the Future.





There are some features for the users and investors who want to invest in King Token.



Blockchain Infrastructure: The token offers blockchain infrastructure which coordinates blockchain technology to give secure resources based on Binance.



Easy Token Integration: Provides ideal integration to all Wallets, Trades, DEXs and DeFi completely.



Global System and Secure: The King Token offers a proficient global system which covers all corners and gives the data security.



The King Token focuses on stability by providing higher exchange outputs as well as lower charges. The token is eco-friendlier and that is the major advantage to all users. It eliminates the requirement for continuously buying costly hardware as well as consuming energy. The company provides a quick and stable portal that is backed by an ecosystem which highlights its quality.



The King’s Life offers a secure platform where all the member’s resources are fully secured and safe. The company provides a secure capacity and stores maximum digital resources in a secure offline storage site. The platform allows the users to store their all coins in MultiSig wallets easily. Through this transparent platform, all the resources of user’s are secure and completely decentralized which increase its significance.



About The King’s Life CEO-Louis Dünweber:





Louis Dünweber is a Multi-Millionaire Businessman and Equity Trader. He has vast experience in finance and lives an extremely luxurious lifestyle. Louis Dünweber Lives in the Burj al Arab in Dubai. Through his Instagram King_Louis_888, YouTube he showcases his amazing collection of supercars, travels around the world and at the same time his core values and business principles. He believes that crypto is the future and The King’s Life isn’t only here to stay but instead to takeover. Get Ready and Stay Tuned! The King’s Life is upon us. Here you can get access to the website and white paper. Full Tokenomics and further details about the company ethos and vision for the future.



