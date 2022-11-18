Nouveau Monde Announces Grant of Stock Options

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU) announces the grant of 50,000 stock options to an officer. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $6.48 per common share for a period expiring on November 13, 2027. These options shall vest in four equal installments every three months following the grant date.



About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

