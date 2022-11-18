Kennected Reviews 2022 Success Continues To Buck SaaS Decline Trends & Opens New Utah Office Amid Growth

Indianapolis, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

With over 100 team members, Kennected is growing. As part of its expansion plans, Kennected is opening an office in Utah. CEO Devin Johnson was among the panelists at this month's Business Accelerator Conference in Salt Lake City, where he briefly announced the news.

Discussion topics included: The impact of technology on the business world; social media tactics for staying relevant in a digital age; and ways to reshape mindset for success while avoiding stress and anxiety. Johnson chose the new location to take advantage of the endless opportunities in the Silicon Slopes.

The Silicon Slopes refers to a region surrounding Lehi, Utah, where dozens of technology startups are based.

This term has been generalized to include Utah's startup and technology ecosystem.

“Kennected is very excited to continue its thriving relationship with the Tax Hive team and bring valued software and services it calls execution as a service,” said Johnson.

Kennected was founded in 2018 as a software as a service (SaaS) company that provides tools for lead generation, education, and automation by simplifying the marketing process.

Kennected's success has been attributed to the reliability of Cloud Kennect, their automation tool.

This LinkedIn bulk messaging tool can automatically send personalized messages to new or existing LinkedIn connections.

According to recent statistics about social media marketing, LinkedIn generates 80% of all social media leads.

LinkedIn allows users to send prospecting messages, connection requests, and any other type of message they desire.

However, it is important to automate the sending of LinkedIn messages safely and securely.

LinkedIn permits automated messages, but users must properly send them. Creating leads requires initiating meaningful conversations with connections.

Kennected has specialized in automating the prospecting and outreach process using LinkedIn automation.

In addition, they assist companies of all sizes in generating leads that will result in sales.

