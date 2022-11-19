Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2022 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2022 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.



Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 18, 2022. However, circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year-end on December 15, 2022, or December 31, 2022, as applicable.

Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions

Details of the per unit estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Big Banc Split Corp. Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual

Capital Gains

Distribution Per Unit Big Banc Split Corp – Class A Shares BNK TSX $ 1.5100



The estimated annual capital gain distribution for Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A Shares, if any, will be paid in cash. Purpose expects to announce the final 2022 annual capital gain distributions for Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 20, 2023, if necessary.

Estimated Annual Distributions of Income

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker

Symbol Exchange Estimated Annual

Income Distribution

Per Unit Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Units CRYP TSX $0.1100 Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units CRYP.B TSX $0.1100 Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units CRYP.U TSX $0.1100



The estimated annual income distributions for Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF, if any, will be paid in cash.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts, with December 15, 2022, tax year-end, on or about December 21, 2022. The respective unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive the 2022 annual distributions on January 5, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the 2022 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 29, 2022. The final year-end capital gain distributions for these funds will be paid in cash.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 30, 2022, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 20, 2023, if necessary.

Purpose confirms that as of November 18, 2022, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2022 tax year:

Open-End Funds

Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:

Purpose Total Return Bond Fund

Purpose Core Dividend Fund

Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Premium Money Market Fund

Purpose Real Estate Income Fund

Purpose Best Ideas Fund

Purpose Best Ideas Fund – Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Monthly Income Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Premium Yield Fund – Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Conservative Income Fund

Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund

Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund

Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund

Purpose Canadian Equity Growth Fund

Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund

Purpose Core Equity Income Fund

Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund

Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:

Purpose Global Innovators Fund

Purpose Global Bond Class

Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund

Purpose Global Resource Fund

Purpose Special Opportunities Fund

Purpose Structured Equity Portfolio

Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund



Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF

Purpose Ether ETF

Purpose Ether Yield ETF

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

Purpose US Cash Fund

Purpose Cash Management Fund

Purpose Money Market Fund

Purpose Global Bond Fund

Purpose US Dividend Fund

Purpose US Dividend Fund – Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose International Dividend Fund

Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund

Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund

Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund

Purpose Gold Bullion Fund

Purpose Silver Bullion Fund

Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund

Purpose US Preferred Share Fund- Non-Currency Hedged

Purpose Strategic Yield Fund

Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund

Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund

Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund

Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund

Black Diamond Global Equity Fund

Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund

Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield Fund

Longevity Pension Fund



Closed-End Funds:

Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund



OM Funds:

Purpose Specialty Lending Trust



Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 18, 2022. However, circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year-end on December 15, 2022, or December 31, 2022, as applicable.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.