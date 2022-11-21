Global Environmental Remediation Market Analysis Report 2022: A $163.4 Billion Market by 2027 - Regulatory Frameworks are Primary Pillars of Remediation Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Remediation Market by Environmental Medium (Soil and Groundwater), Technology (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, Soil Vapor Extraction, Chemical Treatment), Site Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The environmental remediation market is projected to reach USD 163.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027

This report covers key applications, namely, mining and forestry, oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, landfills and waste disposal sites, manufacturing, industrial, and chemical production/processing, and construction and land development.

Environmental remediation technologies are used to reduce soil and groundwater contamination, control pollution, and protect the environment against potentially harmful effects. Rapid industrialization is adversely impacting the environment globally.

Factors such as the rapidly growing small-scale industrial sector, overpopulation, genetic engineering, and urbanization have resulted in growing industrial wastewater, air pollutants, and soil contaminants; the inadequate measures to handle such pollution have caused major environmental concerns worldwide.

The adoption of environmental remediation technologies is increasingly being supported to deal with the source of contamination and the exposure pathways that may connect people to the source.

Remediation services are being used for applications in industries such as mining and forestry; oil & gas; agriculture; automotive; landfills and waste disposal sites; manufacturing, industrial, and chemical production/processing; and construction and land development.

By site type, the market for private segment is expected to hold at highest share in the market

The strict environmental regulations and need for environmental services for de-contamination of sites in manufacturing and industrial areas are boosting the adoption of environmental remediation services by private site owners.

Europe region is expected to grow at healthy rate in the Environmental remediation market during the forecast period.

Many EU nations have conserved green areas while satisfying the needs of private and public companies by creating multiuse places that are fully integrated into the cultural and socioeconomic landscapes by including brownfields remediation in the sustainability goals. Remediation of brownfields and conservation of green spaces will continue to promote public health and aid in healing cities when ecological and development goals are integrated.

Competitive landscape

Major companies operating in the environmental remediation market include Golder Associates (a WSP Company) (Canada), Clean Harbors Inc. (US), AECOM (US), Jacobs (US), Tetra Tech (US), DEME NV (Belgium), BRISEA Group, Inc. (BRISEA) (US), ENTACT, LLC (US), Terra Systems (US), Engineering and Maintenance Solutions (EMS) (Australia), and HDR, Inc. (US) among others.

Premium Insights

Increasing Need for Environmental Cleanup to Boost Market Growth

Private Sites to Register Higher CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Oil & Gas Application Segment and Us Held Largest Shares of North American Environmental Remediation Market in 2021

Environmental Remediation Market in China to Exhibit Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Regulatory Frameworks are Primary Pillars of Remediation Market

Growing Focus on Development of Environment-Friendly Industries

Rapid Population Growth and Industrialization in Developing Countries

Restraints

Slow Implementation of Environmental Protection Regulations

High Cost of Excavation Equipment

Opportunities

Development of Advanced Remediation Technologies

Continuous Demand Generation from Oil & Gas Industry

Challenges

Inconsistencies in Government Regulations in Many Countries

Complex Sites Have Technical and Non-Technical Challenges

Case Study Analysis

Use Case - Formosa Oil Gas Stations

Use Case - a North American Airport

Use Case - San Fernando Valley Groundwater Basin (Sfb) in Los Angeles

Technology Trends

Complementary Technology

Nanoremediation

Adjacent Technologies

Microbial Remediation

Heterogeneous Photocatalysis

Government Regulations and Standards

The Environment Protection Act, 1986

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974

The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010

Atmosphere Explosible (Atex)

Company Profiles

Key Players

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Aecom

Tetra Tech

Golder Associates

Jacobs

Other Players

Brisea Group, Inc. (Brisea)

Deme

Entact

Terra Systems, Inc.

Engineering and Maintenance Solutions (Ems) Pty Ltd.

Hdr Inc.

Fluor Corporation

Bechtel Corporation

Stantec

Innovators

Geo Inc.

Newterra Ltd.

Weber Ambiental

Amentum Services, Inc.

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Northstar Group Services, Inc.

Hepaco

Uses Corporation

Sprint Sanierung GmbH

Clean Earth

In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Inc. (Isotec)

Sequoia Environmental Remediation Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9682p

Attachment