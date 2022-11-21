Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 46

English Danish





















Company Announcement No 57/2022



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











21 November 2022

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in w e ek 4 6

On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

announcement



1,792,600



400,326,876.00 14 November 2022

15 November 2022

16 November 2022

17 November 2022

18 November 2022 3,000

2,800

2,800

3,000

3,000 243.93

244.97

245.12

244.55

245.95 731,790.00

685,916.00

686,336.00

733,650.00

737,850.00 Total over week 46 14,600 3,575,542.00 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme



1,807,200



403,902,418.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,816,217 own shares, equal to 3.11% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment