The Worldwide Pasta Cookers Industry is Projected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031

The global pasta cookers market was valued at $710.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,244.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Pasta cooker is a device which is used to quickly cook or reheat leftovers, pasta, and other foods. Pasta cookers allow user ability to prepare these meals without heating up their whole kitchen spaces. In pasta cooker, pasta cooked more rapidly than they would at home on an ordinary stovetop or microwave oven.



Commercial cooking equipment provides ease of food preparation in addition to food safety in commercial kitchens. Commercial cooking equipment majorly consist of pasta cooker, kettles, cook chill system, oven, and fryers, which are used to cook food products for commercial purposes. These equipment are widely adopted in caterings, full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, for preparation and storage of various cuisines. Rise in business-related travel and increase in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants are the major factors that fuel the growth of the food service industry, which, in turn, drives the demand for pasta cooker.



Innovations in commercial cooking equipment boost the adoption of pasta cooker worldwide. Moreover, shift toward modular kitchens with advanced features propels the demand for pasta cooker equipment. However, the negative impact of COVID-19 on the food service industry has hampered the sales of pasta cooker market. On the contrary, surge in demand for energy-efficient & cost-effective products, rise in trend of cloud kitchen, and increase in demand for bespoke units are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the pasta cooker market during the forecast period.



The food service industry is focusing towards equipment embedded with automated technology. Thus, pasta cooker equipment manufacturers are launching IoT (Internet of Things) infused new equipment and are incorporating new features to remain competitive in the market. With novel innovations in the field of connected equipment, engaged stakeholders in the commercial cooking equipment industry are likely to untap new opportunities arising in the connected pasta cooker market.



The global pasta cooker market is categorized into product type, end use, distribution channel and region. By product type, it is classified into electric pasta cooker and gas pasta cooker. On the basis of end use, it is fragmented into full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and catering. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherland, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and Rest of LAMEA).



The key players profiled in this report include Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Phillips, The Middleby Corporation, Nemco Food Equipment Ltd, Electrolux, Mvp Group International Inc, Ali Group Company, Town Food Service Equipment Co, Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, Keating of Chicago, Globe Food Equipment Co, and WMF Group.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pasta cookers market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pasta cookers market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the pasta cookers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pasta cookers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Market Share Analysis



CHAPTER 4: PASTA COOKERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Electric Pasta Cooker

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Gas Pasta Cooker

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: PASTA COOKERS MARKET, BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Full Service Restaurants

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Quick Service Restaurants

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Caterings

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: PASTA COOKERS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Online

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Offline

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: PASTA COOKERS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Ali Group Company

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Electrolux

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Globe Food Equipment Co

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Keating of Chicago

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Koninklijke phillips

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Mvp Group International Inc

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Nemco Food Equipment Ltd

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Panasonic Corporation

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 The Middleby Corporation

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Town Food Service Equipment Co.

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 WMF Group

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

