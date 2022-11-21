Form 8 (OPD) PayPoint Plc-Public Opening Position Disclosure under Rules 8.1 & 8.2 of the Takeover Code

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: PAYPOINT PLC (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):



Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree PAYPOINT PLC (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEROR (e) Date position held:



The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 21 NOVEMBER 2022 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?



If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” NO







If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:



Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in PayPoint plc Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil 0 Nil 0 (2) Cash-settled derivatives:



Nil 0 Nil 0 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil 0 Nil 0



TOTAL: Nil 0 Nil 0

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Nil Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: Nil





3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

(A) Interests held by the directors of PayPoint plc and their close relatives and related trusts:

Director No. of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each held Percentage of issued share capital Nick Wiles 71,567 0.104% Alan Dale 8,460* 0.012% Giles Kerr 7,500 0.011% Rakesh Sharma 4,270 0.006% Gill Barr 2,595 0.004%

* Includes 3000 shares held by Sylvia Dale (spouse of Alan Dale).

(B) Interests held as options or awards by directors of PayPoint plc under its share plans:

Director Scheme No. of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each under option / award Vesting date Exercise price (£) Nick Wiles PayPoint Restricted Share Award (“RSA”) 29,717 Jul 2023 Nil RSA 14,858 Jul 2024 Nil RSA 27,931 Aug 2024 Nil RSA 30,921 Jun 2025 Nil RSA 14,858 Jul 2025 Nil RSA 13,966 Aug 2025 Nil RSA 15,460 Jun 2026 Nil RSA 13,966 Aug 2026 Nil RSA 15,461 Jun 2027 Nil PayPoint Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (“DABS”) 19,785 Aug 2024 Nil DABS 16,645 Jun 2025 Nil Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) 1,078* N/A Nil Alan Dale RSA 9,274 Jul 2023 Nil RSA 14,857 Aug 2024 Nil RSA 16,447 Jun 2025 Nil RSA 7,428 Aug 2025 Nil RSA 8,223 Jun 2026 Nil RSA 7,429 Aug 2026 Nil RSA 8,224 Jun 2027 Nil DABS 7,231 Aug 2024 Nil DABS 10,625 Jun 2025 Nil SIP 2,684* N/A Nil

* SIP Awards are made on a monthly basis on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share. The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the directors listed above three years’ following their grant and subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

(C) Interest, short positions and rights to subscribe held by other concert parties of PayPoint plc

Registered holder Beneficial holder No. of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each held Percentage of issued share capital Asteriscos Patrimonial SL Asteriscos Patrimonial SL 18,083,092 26.21%

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:



Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none” None





(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:



(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or



(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:



If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none” None









(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 21 NOVEMBER 2022 Contact name: Brian McLelland Telephone number: + 44 (0)7721211100

