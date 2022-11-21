Form 8 (OPD) PayPoint Plc-Public Opening Position Disclosure under Rules 8.1 & 8.2 of the Takeover Code

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

FORM 8 (OPD)

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:PAYPOINT PLC
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N/A
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		PAYPOINT PLC
(d)        Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?OFFEROR
(e)        Date position held:

        The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		21 NOVEMBER 2022
(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”		NO



If YES, specify which:

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

 

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in PayPoint plc
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:Nil0Nil0
(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil0Nil0
(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:Nil0Nil0


        TOTAL:		Nil0Nil0

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:Nil
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:Nil

 

 

3.        POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

 

(A) Interests held by the directors of PayPoint plc and their close relatives and related trusts:

 

DirectorNo. of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each heldPercentage of issued share capital
Nick Wiles71,5670.104%
Alan Dale8,460*0.012%
Giles Kerr7,5000.011%
Rakesh Sharma4,2700.006%
Gill Barr2,5950.004%

* Includes 3000 shares held by Sylvia Dale (spouse of Alan Dale).

 

(B) Interests held as options or awards by directors of PayPoint plc under its share plans:

 

DirectorSchemeNo. of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each under option / awardVesting dateExercise price (£)
Nick WilesPayPoint Restricted Share Award (“RSA”)29,717Jul 2023Nil
RSA14,858Jul 2024Nil
RSA27,931Aug 2024Nil
RSA30,921Jun 2025Nil
RSA14,858Jul 2025Nil
RSA13,966Aug 2025Nil
RSA15,460Jun 2026Nil
RSA13,966Aug 2026Nil
RSA15,461Jun 2027Nil
PayPoint Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (“DABS”)19,785Aug 2024Nil
DABS16,645Jun 2025Nil
Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)1,078*N/ANil
Alan DaleRSA9,274Jul 2023Nil
RSA14,857Aug 2024Nil
RSA16,447Jun 2025Nil
RSA7,428Aug 2025Nil
RSA8,223Jun 2026Nil
RSA7,429Aug 2026Nil
RSA8,224Jun 2027Nil
DABS7,231Aug 2024Nil
DABS10,625Jun 2025Nil
SIP2,684*N/ANil

* SIP Awards are made on a monthly basis on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share. The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the directors listed above three years’ following their grant and subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

(C) Interest, short positions and rights to subscribe held by other concert parties of PayPoint plc

 

Registered holderBeneficial holderNo. of ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each heldPercentage of issued share capital
Asteriscos Patrimonial SLAsteriscos Patrimonial SL18,083,09226.21%

 

 

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
None



 

(c)        Attachments

 

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:21 NOVEMBER 2022
Contact name:Brian McLelland
Telephone number:+ 44 (0)7721211100

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 