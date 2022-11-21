$52+ Billion Worldwide Probiotics Food and Cosmetics Industry to 2031 - APAC was the Largest Region in 2021

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global probiotics food And cosmetics market.



The global probiotics food and cosmetics market is expected to grow from $47.37 billion in 2021 to $52.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The probiotics food and cosmetics market is expected to grow to $80.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Major players in the probiotics food and cosmetics market are Probi Ab, Nestle, ADM, Danone, Yakult Honsha, BioGaia, Esse Skincare, L'Oreal, Glowbiotics LLC, TULA Skincare, Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., LaFlore Probiotic Skincare, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Estee Lauder, Aurelia London, Gallinee Microbiome Skincare, and Biomilk Skincare.



The probiotics food and cosmetics market consists of sales of probiotic foods and cosmetics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are living bacteria ingested or administered to the body to provide health advantages. They are found in yogurt, beauty products, and various fermented foods. They also have various health benefits such as weight loss, and increased immunity.



The main types of probiotic food and cosmetics are probiotics food and beverages, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. That food and beverages contain living microorganisms of a certain strain with a large number of cells that provide benefits to the host. The ingredients used are bacteria and yeast with various distribution channels such as hypermarkets/ supermarkets, pharmacies/ drugstores, specialty stores, and online.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the probiotic food and cosmetics market in 2021. The regions covered in probiotics food and cosmetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Customers preferred products with proven health benefits are expected to propel the growth of the probiotic's foods and cosmetic markets. Probiotics have various health benefits such as increased immunity, and altered metabolism. They also act as functional foods, nutraceuticals, and food supplements to provide a healthy lifestyle to their consumers. Moreover, recent research has discovered that when children are given probiotics, their gut microbiota balance, intestinal cell proliferation, and immune response increase dramatically.

According to the findings in 2021, the number of people using probiotics in the United States increased by 66%, accounting for 25% of all supplement users (compared to 15% of total users six months prior). When compared to six months ago, the %age of U.S. consumers who used probiotics daily or more frequently climbed from 37% to 61%. Probiotic users increased by 188% to 26% of all supplement users in Italy (up from 9% six months ago), with an 83% increase in weekly compliance.

Probiotic users increased by 108% to 48% of total supplement users among Chinese consumers (compared to 23% six months prior). While the survey's reach is limited, it reveals that consumers are aware of probiotics' ability to enhance immune function and are taking proactive steps to protect their health in the face of the global epidemic. Therefore, increasing customer prefer products with proven health benefits drives the probiotics foods and cosmetic market.



Product development are shaping the probiotics foods and cosmetics market. Due to technological advancements, companies develop new products to satisfy consumer needs and provide an enhanced products with added features.



The countries covered in the probiotics food and cosmetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

