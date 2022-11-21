Global Retail Cash Management Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Aurionpro Solutions, Giesecke+Devrient, Glory Global Solutions and NTT DATA Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Cash Management Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the retail cash management market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Retail is a highly competitive business with razor-thin profit margins. As a result, merchants of all sizes are constantly seeking for strategies to optimize their business processes. Retail cash management solutions are frequently a focus of these optimization efforts. Maintaining cash can be expensive, and shops typically see more cash transactions than other businesses. Innovative solutions assist businesses in lowering expenses and managing funds more effectively. Moreover, as technology advances, new solutions for cash management in the retail industry are expected to emerge.



The unavailability of a proper in-store workforce during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic aided in propelling the growth of the global retail cash management market. Moreover, the social distancing and sanitization policies implemented across various parts of the world further supported the growth of the retail cash management solutions market.

However, implementation and maintenance costs of cash management solutions can hamper the retail cash management market forecast. On the contrary, advancements in technologies like big data and machine learning are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the retail cash management market during the forecast period.



The global retail cash management market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, enterprise size, and region. On the basis of component, the industry is divided into solution and service. Depending on the application, the market is classified into balance & transaction reporting, cash flow forecasting, corporate liquidity management, payables & receivables, and others. On the basis of deployment mode, the industry is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on enterprise size the industry is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium sized enterprises. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global retail cash management market is dominated by key players such as ALVARA Digital Solutions GmbH, Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions, NTT DATA Corporation, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Sopra Banking Software SA, The Sage Group plc, and Tietoevry. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail cash management market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global retail cash management market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: RETAIL CASH MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Service

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: RETAIL CASH MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Balance & Transaction Reporting

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cash Flow Forecasting

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Corporate Liquidity Management

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Payables & Receivables

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: RETAIL CASH MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 On-Premise

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Cloud

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: RETAIL CASH MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: RETAIL CASH MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 ALVARA Digital Solutions GmbH

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Aurionpro Solutions Limited

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Glory Global Solutions

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Oracle Corporation

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Sopra Banking Software SA

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 The Sage Group PLC

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Tietoevry

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qll0