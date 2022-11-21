Global Heat Pumps Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heat pumps market size reached US$ 50.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 85.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.04% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Heat pumps are electrical devices that extract heat from a source and transfer it to another via electronic or mechanical means. They perform this function by circulating the refrigerant through a cycle of evaporation and condensation. They work like air conditioners in warmer months, and the process is reversed during colder weather. In comparison with conventional heating and cooling units, heat pumps consume around 40% less energy to operate.

As a result, they act as an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioning system for climates that require moderate heating or cooling. The increasing focus on improving environmental performance and the growing number of initiatives to minimize heat generation from fossil fuels in recent years is spurring the demand for heat pumps around the world.



The introduction of green building standards and codes to enhance the deployment of sustainable technologies is aiding in minimizing carbon emissions. The consequent rise in the demand for sustainable and cost-effective heating and cooling solutions to reduce electricity consumption is impelling the market growth.

Additionally, manufacturers are financing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the existing mechanism of heat pumps and enhance their performance and efficiency. For instance, they are introducing two-speed compressors that enable industrial heat pumps to perform extreme heating or cooling with high efficiency, which can significantly reduce their power consumption. Another innovation in the industry includes the integration of heat pumps with furnace systems for creating dual-fuel heat pumps.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global heat pumps market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027.



Breakup by Rated Capacity:

Up to 10 kW

10-20 kW

20-30 kW

Above 30 kW

Breakup by Product Type:

Air Source Heat Pump

Ground Source Heat Pump

Water Source Heat Pump

Exhaust Air Heat Pump

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Retail

Education

Food & Beverage

Paper & Pulp

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $50.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $85.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MIDEA GROUP, NIBE Industrier AB, Corp., Ingersoll Rand, Danfoss, Panasonic Corporation, GDC Group Limited, Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and United Technologies Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global heat pumps market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global heat pumps industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global heat pumps market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rated capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global heat pumps industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global heat pumps industry?

What is the structure of the global heat pumps industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global heat pumps industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Heat Pumps Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Rated Capacity

9.1 Up to 10 kW

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 10-20 kW

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 20-30 kW

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Above 30 kW

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Product Type

10.1 Air Source Heat Pump

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Ground Source Heat Pump

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Water Source Heat Pump

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Exhaust Air Heat Pump

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

11.1 Residential

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Commercial

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Hospitality

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Retail

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Education

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

11.6 Food & Beverage

11.6.1 Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast

11.7 Paper & Pulp

11.7.1 Market Trends

11.7.2 Market Forecast

11.8 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

11.8.1 Market Trends

11.8.2 Market Forecast

11.9 Others

11.9.1 Market Trends

11.9.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Europe

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 North America

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Forecast



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd

14.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.3.3 MIDEA GROUP

14.3.4 NIBE Industrier AB, Corp

14.3.5 Ingersoll Rand

14.3.6 Danfoss

14.3.7 Panasonic Corporation

14.3.8 GDC Group Limited

14.3.9 Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc

14.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.11 United Technologies Corporation

