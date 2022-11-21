Truss Beverage Co. introduces new Rolling Wrapping Paper to help Canadians give the gift of cannabis beverages

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since becoming available to legal-age Canadians, the cannabis-infused beverage category has consistently experienced the most growth during the holiday season as a result of more social occasions and opportunities for gifting.

In fact, a recent survey from Truss Beverage Co. showed that more Canadians are making cannabis beverages part of their festive celebrations, with 41% of legal-age consumers reporting that they would bring a cannabis beverage to a social occasion.* The findings also revealed that more than half (51%) of surveyed Canadians would consider gifting a cannabis-related product this holiday season and, within this subset of respondents, 49% of them would choose to give the gift of a cannabis beverage.*



“As Canadians continue to return to normalcy this holiday season, we anticipate even more festive gatherings and occasions to socialize with a beverage in-hand,” said Dave Schlosser, Chief Executive Officer at Truss Beverage Co. “This presents a huge opportunity to drive product consideration, trial, and ultimately category growth, which remains a priority for Truss as a leader in cannabis beverages.”

With a 37.7% market share, Truss has played an integral role in driving the category’s impressive growth to date, through constant innovation and listening to consumers.**

In response to the holiday demand for cannabis beverages, Truss has now introduced its latest holiday feature, Rolling Wrapping Paper; a limited time festive offering for those who wish to wrap their cannabis beverage gifts before bringing them to a holiday party or using them as stocking-stuffers.



"We're excited to offer legal-age Canadians a fun and festive way to share their cannabis beverages over the holidays," said Lori Hatcher, Head of Commercial at Truss Beverage Co. "Truss’ Rolling Wrapping Paper not only helps beverages appear more approachable to those who may be intimidated by current packaging labels, but it makes giving the gift of cannabis beverages easier than ever."

Aligning with select brands under the Truss portfolio, including House of Terpenes™, Mollo™, Little Victory® and Canada’s number one cannabis beverage brand XMG™, the Rolling Wrapping Paper is available in four beautiful patterns at select retailers across Canada. To discover whether the limited-time offering is available at a location near you, visit your local cannabis retailer. No purchase necessary. Recipients must be legal age.

To learn more about products from Truss Beverage Co. visit www.TrussBeverages.com.

About Truss Beverage

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between affiliates of Molson Coors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. The Truss portfolio has a wide range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions. The Truss portfolio of brands includes XMG™, Little Victory®, Mollo™, House of Terpenes™, Veryvell™ and Bedfellows Liquid Arts™.



Truss Beverage Co. will continue to deliver on its promise to be the cannabis beverage specialist through extraordinary products and marketing that reinforces its commitment to responsible adult use.

*Findings of a survey conducted by Truss Beverage Co. from Sept 15, 2022 to Sept 20, 2022 with a sample of 1,000 online Canadians cannabis non-rejectors online who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

**Market Tracker Study, 2022

