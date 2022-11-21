Aircraft Stowage Market to Reach a value of US$ 775.2 Million in 2027.

Raipur, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the global aerospace stowage market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aircraft Stowage Market, after mammoth declines in the past two consecutive years, it is hoping for a fast recovery. The market is driven by a host of factors.

Key players are heavily investing in research & development to develop efficient, lightweight, and spacious stowage that can store large amounts of luggage. Products by Safran such as ECOS bins have increased storage capacity by 60%, it is large, easy to maintain, and lightweight. FACC’s passenger luggage space upgrade allows 5 instead of 3 roller bags per 4 frames overhead luggage bin and weight is reduced by 15kg.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aircraft Stowage Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the Aircraft Stowage Market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Aircraft Type - Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jets

- Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jets Stowage Type - Overhead Stowage Bins and Others

- Overhead Stowage Bins and Others Sales Channel Type - BFE and SFE

- BFE and SFE End-User Type - OE and Aftermarket

- OE and Aftermarket Region - North America [The USA, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific], and Rest of the World [Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others].

Aircraft Stowage Market Insights

Based on the aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft is expected to be the dominant segment of the market in the foreseen future. An expected increase in the production rates for the A320 series, B737, and A220 is creating opportunities across the supply chain.

Based on the stowage type, the overhead stowage bins are used in all major platforms, including B737, B767, B787, A320 family, and A350XWB. New product developments in overhead stowage bins targeting aftermarket are driving the demand for overhead stowage bins.

Based on the end-user type, the OE segment dominates the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the years to come; however, the aftermarket segment is likely to grow at a faster pace for the same period. The aftermarket segment is likely to 2.6-2.8x in the next five years from the current level, creating humongous opportunities for market participants.

Which Region is expected to remain the largest market?

In terms of regions, North America is likely to dominate in the years to come, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the aircraft stowage market in the coming years. Factors supporting the demand for aircraft overhead stowage bins in North America are the presence of several commercial aircraft OEMs and tier players.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific dominates air travel, which led airlines to make new orders for aircraft of a newer generation. The Chinese aircraft, COMAC C919, is anticipated to be in service in the coming years. Overhead stowage bin demand from this region is projected to increase at the same time as aircraft orders and deliveries rise throughout the projection period.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The market's supply chain is composed of raw material manufacturers, component manufacturers, stowage manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, airline companies, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. The following are some of the key players in the aircraft stowage market:

Safran S.A.

AVIC Cabin Systems

Collins Aerospace

Jamco Corporation

Bucher Leichtbau AG

Boeing EnCore

EFW GmbH

Diehl Aviation (Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG)

Boeing Interior Responsibility Center

Euro-Composites

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Stowage Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

