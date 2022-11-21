Electrophysiology Market to hit USD 17 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The electrophysiology (EP) market value is projected to surpass USD 17 billion by 2032, according to a recent report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Technological advancements in cardiac ablation and mapping will have a positive impact on the electrophysiology industry outlook. In recent years, the scientific community and manufacturers of medical devices have achieved breakthroughs in arrhythmia treatment with electro-anatomical mapping tech and navigation-enabled ablation catheters. The advent of robots in healthcare and medical devices has enhanced mapping capabilities dramatically.

Rising prevalence of cerebrovascular disease to fuel demand for EP diagnostic catheters

Electrophysiology market from EP diagnostic catheters is expected to witness over 11% CAGR between 2023-2032. Diagnostic EP catheters are primarily used for intra-cardiac sensing, mapping, stimulation, and recording. These devices are often combined with cardiac ablation procedures along with non-ablation treatment methods such as ICD, pacemaker, or CRT device implantation. Rising incidences of chronic diseases worldwide will fuel the demand for EP diagnostic catheters. Studies have found that patients with cerebral vascular disease increase the risk of arrhythmia and myocardial damage.

Electrophysiology market from WOLFF-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome indication segment is projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2032.

Increasing use of EP to treat patients with WOLFF-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome

Electrophysiology market from WOLFF-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome indication segment is projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2032. The presence of a massive patient pool suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) will accelerate the demand for EP to treat WPW. In rare cases, WPW syndrome can be life-threatening if patients have irregular heartbeat such as in the case of atrial fibrillation (AF).

Automation of catheterization laboratories to showcase a positive industry outlook

Electrophysiology market from catheterization/EP laboratories segment accounted for more than 17.5% business share in 2022. Catheterization (Cath) laboratories are advanced diagnostic facilities fully equipped with high-end healthcare equipment for ablation procedures. Cath labs ensure access to a suite of diagnostic tests and treatments including angioplasty, cardiac ablation, angiogram, and implant surgeries. Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure and the deployment of a skilled workforce will pave segment progress. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) will help transform cardiac care.

Hefty healthcare investments to consolidate the North America industry statistics

North America electrophysiology market was accounted for more than 36% revenue share in 2022. Over the last decade, countries such as Canada and the U.S. have reported a substantial rise in disposable income and rapid urbanization. The region has also witnessed considerable growth in private and public investments in the healthcare sector. Such initiatives will complement the electrophysiology industry in the region.

New joint ventures to boost electrophysiology industry development

Japan Lifeline, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Microport Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Magnetecs Corporation, Siemens AG and Stereotaxis are some of the leading companies in the global electrophysiology industry.

