Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market worth USD 4.5 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The left atrial appendage closure devices market value is set to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2032, according to a recent report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growth of the left atrial appendage closure devices industry is being positively impacted by the growing elderly population base that suffers from atrial fibrillation. Growing age is one of the non-modifiable variables that increase the risk of atrial fibrillation, which develops as a result of cardiovascular aging. Furthermore, technological developments in left atrial appendage closure devices are driving the market expansion as industry participants are undertaking extensive R&D to create innovative products and technologically advanced equipment that helps atrial fibrillation patients seal the left atrial appendage (LAA).

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3960







Minimal risk of blood clots to amplify endocardial LAA devices segment share

Left atrial appendage closure devices market from the endocardial LAA devices product segment generated over USD 1.5 billion in 2022. The rising awareness about the benefits offered by endocardial LAA devices in therapy that reduce the danger of LAA blood clots entering the main bloodstream is expected to drive the demand for endocardial LAA devices.

Low chances of thromboembolism to foster surgical procedures segment expansion

Surgical segment exceeded USD 215 million in 2022 owing to the benefits provided by surgical left atrial appendage occlusion (SLAAO) in LAA closure procedures. The mounting adoption of surgical left atrial appendage closure in combination with traditional anti-thrombotic medication has increased dramatically in recent years due to a decreased risk of thromboembolism in associated procedures.

Browse key industry insights spread across 201 pages with 345 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, “Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market Analysis By Product (Endocardial LAA Devices, Epicardial LAA Devices), Procedure (Percutaneous, Surgical), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/left-atrial-appendage-closure-devices-market



Multiple benefits influencing preference for treatments to boost product demand in hospitals

Left atrial appendage closure devices market from hospitals segment is projected to exceed USD 3.2 billion by 2032 due to the rapidly expanding use of novel LAA closure devices in hospital settings that provide increased operability and are speculated to increase patients' preference for hospitals. The soaring availability of highly skilled healthcare personnel, prominent disease screening initiatives, and increasing hospital admissions with specific ailments resulting from sedentary lifestyles are some additional factors that are positively influencing the expansion of the hospital segment.

Presence of several major market players to enhance Europe’s industry revenue

Left atrial appendage closure devices market in Europe is expected to record a lucrative growth at more than 12% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 as a result of the strong presence of manufacturers operating in the industry. Additionally, the soaring prevalence of atrial fibrillation has impelled product demand, thus fueling the regional market statistics.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3960



Product advancements to define the market outlook

Boston Scientific Corporation, LifeTech Scientific, Occlutech, Abbott Laboratories, Inc. among others are some leading firms in the left atrial appendage closure devices industry. These companies are investing in product development to extend their consumer reach in the business.



Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



