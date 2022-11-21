Kering: Disclosure of transactions in own shares - November 14 to 18, 2022

English French

Paris, November 21, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 14 to 18, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/11/2022 FR0000121485 9 229 538,9825 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/11/2022 FR0000121485 1 726 538,8331 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/11/2022 FR0000121485 834 538,2426 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/11/2022 FR0000121485 1 598 538,3035 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/11/2022 FR0000121485 8 530 545,3114 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/11/2022 FR0000121485 2 144 545,4023 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/11/2022 FR0000121485 648 545,2483 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/11/2022 FR0000121485 2 065 545,2897 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 16/11/2022 FR0000121485 8 830 539,2296 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 16/11/2022 FR0000121485 2 018 538,8529 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 16/11/2022 FR0000121485 718 538,2123 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 16/11/2022 FR0000121485 1 821 538,8023 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/11/2022 FR0000121485 9 591 540,2488 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/11/2022 FR0000121485 1 878 540,3211 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/11/2022 FR0000121485 503 540,1091 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 17/11/2022 FR0000121485 1 415 539,9238 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/11/2022 FR0000121485 9 361 549,4026 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/11/2022 FR0000121485 1 985 549,6348 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/11/2022 FR0000121485 743 549,6191 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/11/2022 FR0000121485 1 298 549,9166 AQEU TOTAL 66 935 542,5868

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/e087e94d6bebbe7/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-November-14-to-18-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

