Baltic Horizon Fund plans a sustainability-linked bond programme

Northern Horizon Capital AS is planning a sustainability-linked bond programme of Baltic Horizon Fund in a total amount of up to 50 million euros to be issued in one or several series over the next 12 months.

The offering of the bonds is intended to be directed to institutional investors in selected European countries as well as to retail investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The first series under the bond programme is expected to be completed in the end of 2022 or during Q1 2023. Luminor Bank AS Lithuanian branch has been appointed to act as a lead manager for the purposes of contemplated offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the bonds will mainly be used to refinance the existing indebtedness of the fund, i.e. for the redemption of the existing unsecured bonds of Baltic Horizon Fund. After the issue, the bonds are intended to be listed on Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

Northern Horizon Capital AS will disclose the exact details of the offering, including the offering period and the terms of subscription upon registration of the public offering and listing prospectus with the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

