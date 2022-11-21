Asia Pacific AR/VR Chip Market Report 2022: Key Players Such as IBM, NVIDIA, Samsung & Intel Fueling 26% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific AR/VR Chip Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Device Type, End-user, Chip Type, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific AR/VR Chip Market would witness market growth of 26.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



People can participate in the virtual environment using both a real video feed and an avatar with avatar image-based virtual reality. The 3D distributed virtual environment allows for participation using either a traditional avatar or a real video. Depending on the capabilities of the system, users can choose their form of participation.



Many virtual reality applications, like robot navigation, building modeling, and aircraft simulation, depend on accurate representations of the real world in projector-based virtual reality. In the computer graphics and computer vision communities, image-based virtual reality systems are becoming more and more common. Accurately registering the 3D data that has been gathered is crucial for producing realistic models; often, a camera is used to represent small objects that are close up.



With desktop-based virtual reality, a 3D virtual environment is displayed on a standard desktop screen without the aid of any specialized VR positional tracking apparatus. As an illustration, many current first-person video games use a variety of triggers, responsive characters, and other interactive elements to give the player the impression that they are inside a virtual environment.



Additionally, China, Japan, and India are perhaps the countries with the fastest-growing markets for products for human enhancement in the region. Additionally, a lot of companies are heavily investing in the esports sector since they are interested in it, which is helping the local esports market expand. Additionally, there is a significant demand for advanced gaming advances in this area, which would motivate industry players to develop better gaming technology to satisfy consumer demand.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific AR/VR Chip Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $833.6 Million by 2028.The Japan market is estimated to grow a CAGR of 25.3% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The India market would experience a CAGR of 26.8% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Device Type

Head Mounted Display

Gesture Tracking Device

Projector & Display Wall

Head Up Display

Handheld Device

By End User

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Chip Type

Processor ICs

User Interface ICs

Power Management IC

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

MediaTek, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Imagination Technologies Limited

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific AR/VR Chip Market by Device Type



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific AR/VR Chip Market by End User



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific AR/VR Chip Market by Chip Type



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific AR/VR Chip Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq3qnw