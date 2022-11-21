CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND EARNS ACA-ACCREDITED CAMP STATUS

Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Southern Ground announced today that they have earned ACA-Accredited® Camp status, a rigorous and selective American Camp Association verification recognizing excellence in the camp industry.

"ACA Accreditation means that Camp Southern Ground submitted to a thorough review (up to 266 standards) of its operation by the American Camp Association (ACA) — from staff qualifications and training to emergency management — and complied with the highest standards in the industry," said Nancy Hartmann, National Standards Commission.

"Parents expect their children to attend accredited schools. They also deserve a camp experience that is reviewed and accredited by an expert, independent organization," Hartmann said.

"We are proud to be part of the 16% of ACA member camps that have achieved this accreditation. To us, this seal demonstrates our commitment to excellence and the highest quality camp programming," said Camp Southern Ground CEO and President Mike Dobbs, "Our partnership with ACA promotes summers of growth and fun in an environment committed to safety."

Camp Southern Ground, founded by multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown, offers eight week-long summer sessions for kids and teens ages 7-17. One of the first residential programs in the country to be accredited by the National Inclusion Project, CSG brings together neurodiverse children, typically developing children, children from military families, and children from underserved families to participate in programs that challenge, educate, and inspire. Visit campsouthernground.org to learn more or register for Summer Camp 2023.

ACA is the only independent accrediting organization reviewing camp operations in the country. Their nationally recognized standards program focuses primarily on the program quality, health and safety aspects of a camp's operation. Collaboration with the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Red Cross, and other youth-serving agencies assures that current camp practices reflect the most up-to-date, research-based standards in camp operation. For more parent-focused information about accreditation, visit ACAcamps.org.

More about Camp Southern Ground

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids of different backgrounds and abilities. For the remainder of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to serving veterans via Warrior Week, Warrior PATHH and Veteran Family Camps. These programs, provided at no cost to participants, help veterans and their families find community, direction, purpose, and support in life after military service. For more information, please visit campsouthernground.org.

