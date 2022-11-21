Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Analysis Report 2022: Key Players are Milliken & Co, ADEKA, Imerys, Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology, BASF, and Clariant

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market by Agent Type (Nucleating Agents, Clarifying Agents), Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid), Polymer (PP, PE, PET), Application (Packaging, Consumer Products) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nucleating and clarifying agents market is expected to reach at USD 504 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period
The rise in the consumption of polymers has led to the increased usage of nucleating agents for the manufacture of products for various applications. The use of nucleating agents helps enhance the mechanical and optical properties of products and reduces production cycle time.
This is expected to increase the demand for nucleating and clarifying agents for optimal production and energy-efficient use.
By agent type, nucleating agents accounted for the second-largest market share for nucleating and clarifying agents market, in terms of volume, in 2021
Nucleating agents are plastic additives used to promote the crystallization of semi-crystalline polymers. When these additives are exposed to temperatures at which the polymer begins to melt, they form a heterogeneous surface over the polymer melt, accelerating the crystallization process. Nucleating agents are also used majorly in polypropylene, including homo and random copolymers.
Consumer products is expected to be the second-fastest growing application for nucleating and clarifying agents market during the forecast period, in terms of value
The different variants of plastics that are used in the manufacture of consumer products include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Additives are used to enhance the chemical and physical properties of plastic products.
One such additive includes nucleating and clarifying agents. These agents impart enhanced mechanical and optical properties to the final products. Such products include personal care and household products. The segment is projected to grow at second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
Based on region, Europe region was the largest market for nucleating and clarifying agents in 2021, in terms of volume
Europe was the largest market for global nucleating and clarifying agents, in terms of volume, in 2021. Rising disposable income in developed countries such as Germany, France and UK is expected to drive demand for high quality and specialty cosmetics.
This will drive demand for efficient production of polymers used for manufacturing these consumer goods. Thus, the use of nucleating and clarifying agents is expected to increase for a better production rate and improved physical properties.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:
Competitive landscape
The key players in this market include Milliken & Company (U.S.), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Imerys S.A. (France), Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), BASF SE (Germany), and Clariant AG (Switzerland).
Premium Insights
- Market Expected to Witness High Growth Between 2021 and 2027
- Germany Accounted for Largest Share of Europe Market in 2021
- Powder Form to Dominate Market
- Asia-Pacific Market to Grow at Highest CAGR
- Packaging Segment Accounted for Largest Share in 2021
- China to be Fastest-Growing Market
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Consumption of Plastics
- Demand for Polymers in Packaging Applications
- Increasing Focus on Plastic Recycling
Restraints
- Awareness About Adverse Effects of Plastics
- Environmental Concerns
Opportunities
- Rise in Pharmaceutical Applications
Challenges
- Appropriate Dosage in Polymers
Industry Trends
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
- Connected Markets: Ecosystem
- Technology Analysis
- Case Study Analysis: Effect on Transparency of Nucleating Agent-Containing Polypropylene
Company Profiles
Major Players
- Milliken & Company
- Clariant AG
- Adeka Corporation
- BASF SE
- Avient Corporation
- Imerys SA
- New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.
- Gch Technology Co. Ltd.
- Plastiblends India Limited
Other Key Players
- Bruggemann Chemical
- Altana AG
- Polyvel Inc.
- Reedy Chemical Foam
- Eutec Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Qingdao Jade New Material Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hpl Additives Limited
- Polychem Alloy, Inc.
- Rich Yu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Ceronas GmbH & Co. KG
- Hallstar Innovations Corp.
- Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Teknor Apex
- Techmer Pm, LLC
- Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH
