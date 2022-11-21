Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Analysis Report 2022: Key Players are Milliken & Co, ADEKA, Imerys, Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology, BASF, and Clariant

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market by Agent Type (Nucleating Agents, Clarifying Agents), Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid), Polymer (PP, PE, PET), Application (Packaging, Consumer Products) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nucleating and clarifying agents market is expected to reach at USD 504 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

The rise in the consumption of polymers has led to the increased usage of nucleating agents for the manufacture of products for various applications. The use of nucleating agents helps enhance the mechanical and optical properties of products and reduces production cycle time.

This is expected to increase the demand for nucleating and clarifying agents for optimal production and energy-efficient use.

By agent type, nucleating agents accounted for the second-largest market share for nucleating and clarifying agents market, in terms of volume, in 2021

Nucleating agents are plastic additives used to promote the crystallization of semi-crystalline polymers. When these additives are exposed to temperatures at which the polymer begins to melt, they form a heterogeneous surface over the polymer melt, accelerating the crystallization process. Nucleating agents are also used majorly in polypropylene, including homo and random copolymers.

Consumer products is expected to be the second-fastest growing application for nucleating and clarifying agents market during the forecast period, in terms of value

The different variants of plastics that are used in the manufacture of consumer products include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Additives are used to enhance the chemical and physical properties of plastic products.

One such additive includes nucleating and clarifying agents. These agents impart enhanced mechanical and optical properties to the final products. Such products include personal care and household products. The segment is projected to grow at second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe region was the largest market for nucleating and clarifying agents in 2021, in terms of volume

Europe was the largest market for global nucleating and clarifying agents, in terms of volume, in 2021. Rising disposable income in developed countries such as Germany, France and UK is expected to drive demand for high quality and specialty cosmetics.

This will drive demand for efficient production of polymers used for manufacturing these consumer goods. Thus, the use of nucleating and clarifying agents is expected to increase for a better production rate and improved physical properties.

