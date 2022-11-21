Cement Market by 2028 | Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges & Competitive Situation | Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights is expanding its comparison engine and recently added the cement market to its list of markets. The engine's database will now include information regarding the cement market so that clients can know the latest news regarding the resource. Douglas Insights continues to be the information driver and has many reports that signify the drivers and restraints of the cement market. Douglas Insights also has the opinions of market analysts and other researchers on these reports. The database contains pieces that give clients a holistic view of the market they're looking for, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Cement is one of the most essential materials in the world today. The majority of construction workers use adhesive to hold construction materials together. Cement generally appears in a grey color, which many use to plaster walls. The cement market can predict a fair rise in the coming years. The cement market is currently facing trends such as rising demand. There is a growth in construction activity worldwide, which drives market demand. Much of the construction activity has to do with the growing population and rising trend of smaller and nuclear families that increase the need for residential complexes, amongst others.

The pandemic has also negatively impacted all the markets due to supply-chain disruptions. Similarly, the pandemic has also disturbed the cement market. During the pandemic, some unusual cement plants shut down worldwide, which caused many issues with construction activity.

Cement is also something that requires a lot of energy. The introduction and rising trend of green cement is a much cleaner version of cement. There is increasing adoption of this green cement, which is much more environmentally friendly. There is a rising trend worldwide to reduce carbon emissions due to their potential harm. Green cement uses a process that reduces carbon emissions released into the atmosphere. It is quite a sustainable solution, and we find that many people are opting for this greener cement to continue their construction projects.

Other significant drivers involve the surge in demand from construction activities, which will drive and support market growth. An increasing population worldwide creates a greater need for residential areas such as apartment complexes and even homes. There is also a rising demand for luxurious amenities along with these residential spaces, which is driving market demand. As the population grows, the demand for things like airports, roads, office buildings, and industries drives overall market demand.

Due to urbanization, there are also growing career opportunities and a better quality of life, which drive the market demand for amenities to go along with homes. There are also government efforts in developing countries to provide subsidized housing, driving market demand. There is also a rising demand for precast products. People often use these products for decoration purposes or to reduce the time spent on construction. The growth in the need for these products also drives the market forward.

The major restraints on the market come from government regulations regarding carbon emissions. You would need several raw materials for cement production, such as limestone, clay, and silica sand. All of these products have harmful effects on the environment. The production of cement can create a lot of issues for the environment and human health. There is also the inhalation of different dust particles, which can embed themselves in the lungs and throats of people, causing problems. Thus, the government set regulations to prevent damage to the cement market, which may hamper its growth.

Some of the major players operating in the global cement market are: China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd., LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg, UltraTech Cement, China Resource Cement, CEMEX, Taiwan Cement Corporation, CRH, and Votorantim Cimentos.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 US$ ** BN Market Size Projection in 2028 US$** BN CAGR (2018-2028) *.* % Largest Market North America Report Segmentation By Type, By End User, By Region Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered China National Building Material Co. Ltd, Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd, LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg, UltraTech Cement, China Resource Cement, CEMEX, Taiwan Cement Corporation, CRH, Votorantim Cimentos.

By Type

· Portland Cement

· Blended Cement

By End-User Sector

· Residential Industry

· Nonresidential Industry

COVID-19 impact analysis on the global Cement industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Cement market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving the Cement market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Cement market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Statistics on Cement and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of Cement across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry.

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot



3 . CEMENT – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By End Use

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis



6 . GLOBAL CEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE

6.1 Overview by Type

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Type

6.4 Blended Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.6 Portland Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Others Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions



7 . GLOBAL CEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS BY END USE

7.1 Overview by End Use

7.2 Historical and Forecast Data

7.3 Analysis by End Use

7.4 Residential Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.5 Commercial Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

7.6 Infrastructure Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

…………….. ToC continued

