Global Flooring Market Is Expected to Reach $558.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flooring market was estimated at $320.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $558.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $320.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $558.2 Billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 229 Segments Covered Printing type, Material, End user, and Region. Drivers Rise in the construction of residential buildings in the developing nations Restraints The negative impact of Covid-19 for the time being Opportunities Surge in the number of new projects under public-private partnerships

Covid-19 scenario-

Restrictions on construction activities during the time had a sheer negative impact on the growth of the global flooring market. Reduced home remodeling projects aggravated the scenario even more.

However, the market has now been able to get back on track.

The global flooring market is analyzed across printing type, material, end user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on printing type, the traditional segment contributed to nearly 90% of the global flooring market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The digital segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.



Based on material, the ceramic segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the residential segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The non-residential segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the global flooring market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The LAMEA region, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America and Europe



Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global flooring market report include Armstrong Flooring, Milliken and Company, AZEK Company, Toli Corporation, Beaulieu International Group, Mohawk Industries Inc., ECORE International, Inc., Iron Woods, Citadel Floors, Ebaco India Pvt. Ltd., Fiberon, Forbo Flooring, Gerflor, Interface Inc., Mats Inc., Shaw Industries, Tarkett S.A.These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

