Micro Irrigation System Market Size Worth USD 949.61 Million by 2030 at 5.75% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Micro Irrigation System Market Information by Type, Crop Type, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will reach USD 949.61 Million by 2030, at 5.75% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Small-scale sprinkler systems called micro irrigation systems are used to irrigate individual plants and flower beds. This landscaping technique is more environmentally friendly since the smaller sprinkler heads use much less water and produce less spray than conventional techniques. Due to factors like the rapid expansion of greenhouse vegetable production, higher yield demand from constrained areas, and an increase in the use of artificial intelligence in the micro irrigation system market, the market for micro irrigation systems is anticipated to experience high growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growth of agricultural products and water issues are two important factors influencing the need for micro irrigation systems. One of the primary factors driving the market's phenomenal growth is the expanding area covered by micro irrigation systems worldwide.

Micro-irrigation systems are simple to mechanize, compatible with both open- and closed-spaced crops, and have many other advantages promoting market expansion. The expansion of the micro irrigation system market is anticipated to be fueled partly by increased acceptability of this irrigation approach for landscape enhancements among commercial building owners, homeowners, and other stakeholders.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 949.61 Million CAGR 5.75% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Crop Type, End-Use Industry, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Traders And Distributors Of Micro Irrigation System increased call for the availability of freshwater resources

Market Competitive Landscape:

The lucrative contenders in the micro irrigation system market are:

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd (Israel)

The Toro Company (US)

Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US)

Rain Bird Corporation (US)

Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa)

T-L Irrigation (US)

Hunter Industries (US)

Metro Irrigation (India)

Lindsay Corporation (US)

EPC Industries (India)

Irritec (US)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Micro irrigation systems are excellent for reducing water waste, reducing soil erosion, and boosting crop yields without using excessive amounts of water. Additionally, technological developments in data analytics and water flow will encourage adoption among small-scale farmers and giant business farming operations. This business is expanding due to the pressure to produce more high-quality crops with less water. Positive market growth is being impacted by the introduction of several programs to inform farmers about the benefits of adopting micro irrigation methods and early support provided by the government in some nations to install these systems on farms. This market is expected to be further driven by the systems' high water application efficiency and their success in reducing nutrient loss.

Farmers have been looking for creative ways to grow additional crops with the same amount of water as it becomes a more precious resource. High demand for micro-irrigation systems, including sprinklers and drippers, is anticipated to accelerate market expansion. The availability of changeable soil moisture levels, the removal of human prediction mistakes, and effective timing management are some elements driving up the need for micro irrigation systems. It is anticipated that these solutions will boost profit generation per yield. Worldwide, micro irrigation systems are frequently utilized for various crops with various needs, including field crops, vineyard plants, and plantation crops. Small farmers, commercial farmers, large growers, and government farmers all employ micro irrigation systems because they help to reduce water waste, stop soil erosion, and increase crop yields without using too much water.

Market Restraints:

The micro irrigation system market will experience an increase in growth drivers during the forecast period, followed by restraints that will thwart the market's anticipated expansion rate. Population growth has resulted in problems like the depletion of natural resources like water.

COVID 19 Analysis

The current global COVID-19 outbreak, followed by lockdowns in various economies, has a significant impact on the farm sector, particularly from the standpoint of labor. Due to the suspension of trade among economies, the crisis is predicted to last for the foreseeable future. There is little doubt that the epidemic will also negatively impact the market, but it will be impossible to predict how bad until it is over. The availability of automated systems, particularly in the developed markets of North America and Europe, along with the lower labor requirements associated with some micro-irrigation approaches, are anticipated to continue to be the key drivers of the likely market stability.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market includes drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation. The market includes an open field and a closed system by the end-use industry. By crop type, the market includes plantation crops, landscape, field crops, and others.

Regional Insights

Due to growing urbanization and the creation of well-maintained drainage systems, which promote market demand in this region, the Middle East and Africa hold the highest market portion of the global market. Being the fastest-emerging economy, the Asia-Pacific region holds the second-largest customer base in the micro irrigation system market due to the rising demand for fresh. This region includes densely populated nations like China and India, which boosts market demand. However, micro irrigation's high beginning expenses have continued to be a barrier for domestic market players. The cost of lateral irrigation in China has decreased significantly due to the nation's adoption of thin-walled drip lines. Due to the presence of nations like the US, Canada, and Mexico, along with a sizable number of important key players driving market demand in this region, North America holds the third-largest market share in the world's market.

