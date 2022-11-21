Aravive To Participate in Piper’s 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer and Rudy Howard, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Piper 34th Annual Healthcare Conference being held on November 29 – December 1, 2022 in New York, NY.



Piper 34 th Annual Healthcare Conference – November 29-December 1, 2022

Title: Aravive (ARAV) Company Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Time: 3:30 – 3:50 PM EST Participant: Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, CEO, Aravive Webcast: Registration Link – Click Here

A replay of the session will be available following the conference through the Aravive Events & Presentations section of the website https://ir.aravive.com/events-and-presentations.

If you are interested in requesting a 1x1 meeting at the respective conference, please contact your bank/conference representative.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com