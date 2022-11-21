Empire Communities Inspires Homeowners to Live Beautifully with the Latest Issue of Design and Lifestyle Magazine

Vaughan, Ontario Canada, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned builder-developers, is excited to release the latest editions of their design and lifestyle magazine, Everyday Beautiful. Now in its fifth year with three unique editions in Ontario, Texas and the Carolinas, Everyday Beautiful is an annual curation of all things to inspire homeowners to achieve the home they’ve always wanted, bringing advice from style experts, the latest interior design trends, and crowd-pleasing recipes.

With this year’s theme of perspective, the magazine explores how the modern dweller has been prompted to re-examine their way of thinking, discussing how the home has become more than just a place to eat and sleep, and how our health and living spaces are impacted by nature and the choices we make.

“Everyday Beautiful has become our outlet to showcase what life is like in an Empire home, and what we value as a homebuilder,” says Sue MacKay, SVP of Corporate Marketing at Empire Communities. “We realize the significance of home as the backdrop for life’s best moments to unfold, and telling these stories helps us to create experiences that matter for everyone that calls an Empire community home.”

With remote work as the new norm, our living spaces have assumed an even more prominent role in our lives. Our homes have become our offices, virtual boardrooms, and places where we unwind and spend time with family. It’s never been more important to ensure that our homes cater to our shifting needs yet remain our personal sanctuaries.

Those looking to rethink their space will find endless design inspiration with stories on small space planning, designing with intention and how to incorporate biophilic design elements for health and wellness like greenery and natural materials into their homes. Social butterflies will appreciate stories on building lasting bonds with neighbours and hosting the perfect brunch with delicious cocktails and a stellar homemade menu.

Hardcopies of the magazine are available at Empire model homes and sales offices in Canada and the U.S. and digital editions can be accessed here.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 29 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

Attachments