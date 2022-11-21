FactSet Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter fiscal 2023, ending November 30, 2022, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.



The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Registration: FactSet Q1 2023 Earnings Call Registration

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. The conference call platform will register your name and organization and provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. The conference call will have a live Q&A session.

A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 20, 2022, through December 20, 2023. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help approximately 180,000 users see and seize opportunities sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .



FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:

Kendra Brown

+1 203.810.2684

kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:

Megan Kovach

+1 512.736.2795

megan.kovach@factset.com