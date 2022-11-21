DoubleDown Interactive Announces Donation of $10,000 to Meals on Wheels America

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) (“ DoubleDown ” or the “ Company ”), a leading gaming company, delivering unique player experiences across a variety of genres, will be donating $10,000 to Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership organization supporting community-based programs across the U.S., to help combat senior hunger and isolation during the holiday season.



“DoubleDown is proud to support the important work Meals on Wheels does in the communities across the country,” said In Keuk Kim, CEO of DoubleDown. “We first partnered with the national organization at the height of the pandemic in 2020, which received overwhelming support from our players. As a company committed to helping our community, we love that we can donate to a cause that resonates with both our players and employees.”

Support from DoubleDown comes at a critical time. In 2020, 1 in 158 seniors in the United States experienced food insecurity. During the pandemic, 88% of community-based Meals on Wheels programs have been affected by increases in safety supply costs, meal production expenses, and/or labor costs, making it more difficult to meet their mission to serve vulnerable seniors.

To garner support for their donation and to promote the work Meals on Wheels America does throughout the year, DoubleDown is inviting players to participate in a play-to-enter giveaway in their popular social casino game, DoubleDown Casino. On November 21, 2022, players are encouraged to enter the Season of Giving event by spinning 15 times on the featured slot for a chance to win 100,000,000 chips on the following day.

About DoubleDown

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

