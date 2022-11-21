Additional terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Additional terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

With reference to stock exchange announcement dated 3 November 2022 regarding Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions, we hereby announce the final offering in the floating rate mortgage bond in EUR (DK0009538571).

The auction will take place on Wednesday 23 November 2022 where the offered amount will be EUR 230 million.

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen tel
+45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Additional terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions