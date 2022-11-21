Additional terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Totalkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Additional terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions



With reference to stock exchange announcement dated 3 November 2022 regarding Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions, we hereby announce the final offering in the floating rate mortgage bond in EUR (DK0009538571).



The auction will take place on Wednesday 23 November 2022 where the offered amount will be EUR 230 million.



Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen tel

+45 44 55 10 14.

