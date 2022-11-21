Global Everything as a Service (XaaS) Markets, 2021-2022 & 2022-2027: Growing Adoption of IoT as a Service and Artificial Intelligence as a Service & Rising Adoption of Cloud Services in Healthcare

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Everything as a Service (XaaS): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the global everything as a service market is segmented by type, business, organization size, end-use industry, and region.

Everything as a service (XaaS) refers a set of services provided to end-use customers via cloud computing over the internet; the term covers a wide range of technologies, tools, and products.

Instead of paying for an IT service upfront, end-use customers can take advantage of a flexible service consumption model. Increasing adoption of cloud-based monitoring and growing requirements for scalable storage services are among the key factors driving the global XaaS market. Organizations are undergoing digital transformation, which is resulting in robust growth of corporate data. Cloud-based storage delivers an efficient and economical option for the storage of these data.

Moreover, the decreasing cost of purchasing subscribed services with improved bandwidth and connectivity is also projected to have a positive impact on market growth. Additionally, the surging virtualization of IT solutions such as data center and network functionalities coupled with load balancers, firewalls and intrusion detection are also contributing to the market growth.



Increasing usage of cloud computing across businesses, the introduction of emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, faster data recovery, data security, and meeting compliance requirements are some of the major factors that will drive growth in this market.

However, improper integration of cloud systems with customer relationship management systems may hamper market growth in the long run. In addition, growing data security concerns, increasing data breaches and cyberattacks, and the need for regulatory and compliance requirements could hamper market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $530.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1820.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.0% Regions Covered Global

The scope of the report includes the global market of commercially deployed everything as a service products, solutions, and services.

Everything as Service-based products that are in the pilot phase or are live for demonstration purposes have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.

The market size includes the market of both everything as a service type, business, and organization size.

The final market estimates and forecasts from industry experts are also aligned in the report.

The report includes both services type and end-use industries for the calculation of overall market size.

Cloud-based software, solutions and services have not been considered in the report.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for everything as a service (XaaS), and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for XaaS market in USD billion values, and their corresponding market share analysis based on type of technology, business model, size of enterprise, end-use industry and geographic region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other competitive advantages

Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

Examination of the vendor landscape of global XaaS market comprising key market participants, their global rankings, financial analysis, and competitive scenario for XaaS

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Monitoring Systems

Growing Requirement of Scalable Storage Services

Increased Demand for Pay-As-You-Go Subscription Model

Market Challenges

Data Confidentiality and Privacy Concerns

Lack of Xaas Integrations

Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of IoT as a Service and Artificial Intelligence as a Service

Rising Adoption of Cloud Services in the Healthcare Industry

Future of Everything as a Service (Xaas)

Signals of Change

