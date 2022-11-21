Burial Insurance Market Research Report 2022 - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burial Insurance Market Research Report by Coverage Type, End-user Age, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Burial Insurance Market size was estimated at USD 121.98 billion in 2021, USD 131.58 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% to reach USD 194.91 billion by 2027.



In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $121.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $194.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:



The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia. This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Burial Insurance market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Companies Mentioned

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

American Continental

Assurity Group, Inc

Colonial Penn

Fidelity Life Association

Foresters Financial Services Inc

Generali Group

Gerber Life Insurance Company

Globe Life Inc. (Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company)

Metlife Inc.

Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company.

Prudential Financial, Inc.

Royal Neighbors of America

Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited

The Baltimore Life Insurance Company

Transamerica Corporation

United Home Life Insurance Company

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cub0f

