Amesite Named One of The Nation’s 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness® and 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in The Nation®

DETROIT, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today it had received two awards from the National Association for Business Resources: The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in The Nation® and The Nation’s Best & Brightest in Wellness® for the third consecutive year.



“We have increased our revenue and reduced operating costs significantly in the past year, and maintained a culture where our highest performers thrive,” said Amesite founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. “As we scale our existing Customers and secure larger contracts, sustaining our can-do culture for our team is essential.”

“Our team is grateful to receive two new National Best & Brightest workplace excellence awards, bringing our total number of culture awards to 14. We take our mission – to improve the way the world learns – with utmost seriousness. Our culture is a great fit for people who seek growth and challenge and thrive in a work environment with high performers. In fact, 100% of our non-C-Suite management team have been promoted from within. We are proud that they’ve built the skills that support their teammates and our incredible Customers,” said Amesite’s Director of People and Performance, Michael Smiley.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in The Nation® and The Nation’s Best & Brightest in Wellness® awards are managed by independent research firms that employ anonymous employee surveys and evaluation of corporate practices to select winners.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

