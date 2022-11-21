Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - Integration of Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audio and Video Editing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Deployment, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The audio and video editing software market is projected to grow from US$ 3,223.12 million in 2022 to US$ 4,562.65 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.



Virtual reality technology is evolving in a variety of ways. The use of virtual reality technology in video content for various applications such as marketing, animation, and 360-degree videos significantly increases the demand for audio and video editing software. Virtual reality technologies have advanced significantly due to advancements in computer technology and societal requirements. Introducing virtual reality might enhance the global video creation/production industry. On the other hand, increased interest in viewing animated movies/content in virtual reality is expected to set the tone for the audio and video editing software market growth.



Moreover, the recent swift popularity of various advanced video recording devices, such as AR, VR, mixed reality, and 360-degree, is expected to revolutionize traditional video recording and improve video editing techniques in the coming years. Thus, integrating AR/VR and other technologically improved video editing content is projected to widen the commercial scope of video editing software applications into those technologies and provide additional business opportunities for market players during the forecast period.



In North America, the US is one of the major markets for audio and video editing software vendors. According to an international trade association report, the country holds the world's largest media & entertainment industry, valued at US$ 660 billion in 2021. Media and entertainment players proactively use this software to produce and provide additional digital services and products for motion pictures, television programs, commercials, broadcast content, music, video and audio recordings, and broadcasting, among others. Based on the report by the Numbers, more than 400 domestic movies were released in the US in 2021, upscaling the demand for audio and video editing software market growth.



Canada's animation and visual effects industry is booming, with thousands of animated films, commercials, and television series produced each year. The country houses the largest animation studio, 9 Story Media Group, in Toronto and the fourth largest visual effects center in the world, which is in Montreal. In addition, Canada offers attractive tax and financial incentives for animators and filmmakers. It is home to hundreds of world-class film and animation studios and thousands of companies that proactively use audio and video editing software. Further, the country also houses hundreds of major game design studios, top creative agencies, and design firms. Hence, the robust animation industry makes Canada a go-to market for audio and video editing software market vendors.



The US has the world's largest music industry, often considered the epicenter of media and drama, and the country's music industry grows yearly. Based on the report by Matching Engine, in 2020, recorded music industry revenue reached US$8 billion in the US alone, a staggering 7.5% year-over-year growth.



14. Appendix

