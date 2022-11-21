CartoCanada Partners with GeoCue to Distribute Drone LiDAR Equipment and Software in Canada.

Huntsville, AL, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CartoCanada, a geospatial equipment supplier and consulting company for surveying, agriculture, engineering, forestry, mining, and construction professionals throughout Canada, is the newest distributor of GeoCue LiDAR mapping equipment and LP360 processing software. mdGroup is the parent company of GeoCue.

Available immediately, CartoCanada is offering TrueView 3D Imaging Sensors. The TrueView solution offers innovative drone LiDAR and photogrammetry solutions integrated in lightweight payloads. It allows for fast, easily automated generation of true 3D colorized point clouds, oblique imagery, and orthophotos from a single drone flight.

CartoCanada is also authorized to sell LP360 LiDAR & photogrammetry 3D point cloud software. LP360, an advanced desktop LIDAR software package, makes easy work of extracting information and generating deliverables in an intuitive GIS environment.

“After investigating several solutions on the market, we decided that GeoCue provided a combination of innovative hardware, intuitive software workflows, and most important a responsive technical support, training, and service department,” said Richard Andrews, president and CEO of CartoCanada.

“Our customers are surveyors, engineers, and mapping professionals. Their ability to complete jobs on time, on budget, and safely is critical to their ROI. Meeting our customer’s ROI expectations is what CartoCanada strives for, and GeoCue will facilitate that for our partners”

More than a supplier, CartoCanada consults with clients to ensure they procure the correct geospatial equipment for their needs, helping them increase their project’s productivity, safety, and highly accurate deliverables. Their team understands having the right tools for the job is essential.

According to Andrews, “Software in the LiDAR world is critical to the process of managing expectations. LP360 allows customers a unique pricing model, intuitive, simple workflow to turn your point cloud data to actionable data for all stakeholders.”

GeoCue looks forward to expanding its footprint in Canada. “We think we’ve found an exceptional distributor to introduce Geocue to the Canadian market,” said Geocue sales manager Aaron Beach, who brokered the partnership. “CartoCanada has the right mix of people and expertise to deliver top-notch sales, training, and support to their customers. Richard and his team bring a lot to the table and I’m excited to see what they can do.”

The feeling is reflected by Andrews and his team at CartoCanada. “We believe that GeoCue will bring a unique experience to our Canadian clients from what other solutions provide. Our teams are enthusiastic, smart, and innovative which translates into a superior customer experience. We welcome the opportunity to work with GeoCue and bring this solution to Canada.”

About CartoCanada

CartoCanada, offers a wide range of aerial mapping drones and surveying equipment to help clients find the best solution for their needs. They also offer Canada-wide training and support to ensure successful operations. Their industry-leading solutions include mapping and inspection drones/RPAS, mobile LiDAR, and GNSS antennas.

Their team thoroughly researches the companies they partner with to ensure the solutions are tested, supported, and most importantly available when customers are ready to implement. This focus on key solutions allows CartoCanada to provide a superior level of technical support, knowledge, and service.

To learn more about CartoCanada, visit https://cartocanada.ca/

About GeoCue

GeoCue Group Inc. is a U.S. LiDAR data technology company offering software, hardware, training, support and consulting services for high accuracy LiDAR and drone mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With its TrueView drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors and EVO/LP360 point cloud data processing software, GeoCue is the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.

Attachments