Newborn Screening Market Worth $2.07 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Newborn Screening Market by Product (Consumables & Instruments), Technology (Immune, & Enzymatic Assays, Tandem Mass Spectroscopy, Pulse Oximetry), Application (CHD, Inherited, and Infectious diseases), and End User (Hospitals, Maternity Clinics) - Forecast to 2029,’ published by Meticulous Research®, newborn screening market is projected to reach $2.07 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2029.

Newborn screening is a screening program for infants under which pre-symptomatic congenital conditions are detected so that treatment can be commenced as soon as possible to prevent or reduce the long-term consequences of the disease. These programs are usually run by the national or state governing bodies with the aim of screening all infants for a defined panel of disorders that are treatable. These tests include hearing, blood, pulse oximetry, and other similar tests and benefit the newborn to grow normally in the later stages of life.

The rising neonatal population, the growing focus of governments on supporting newborn screening, and the high birth rate, coupled with rising incidences of neonatal disorders, are the factors driving the growth of the newborn screening market. Additionally, the growing awareness and implementation of screening programs in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to provide attractive growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Newborn Screening Market

Newborn screening benefits neonates vulnerable to congenital diseases by timely diagnosing it. The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe interruptions in public health systems worldwide, raising concerns about follow-up activities and newborn screening facilities. Furthermore, newborn screening programs were widely affected due to the emergence of different variants of COVID-19 at different stages.

There was a lack of laboratory resources and skilled personnel during the pandemic due to the high risk of infection, relocation or quarantine, and supply chain issues within the healthcare system. Additionally, most of the screening centers experienced delays in testing and a shortage of testing kits & reagents during the peak of the pandemic. Stringent lockdowns, restrictions, and supply chain disruption led to delays in delivering the laboratory reagents and equipment. These factors impacted the market's growth to a certain extent; however, the market is expected to gain traction as the situation normalizes.

The global newborn screening market is segmented by product (consumables {assays kits & reagents and other consumables}, instruments), technology (immune assays & enzymatic assays, tandem mass spectrometry, molecular assays, hearing screening technologies, pulse oximetry, and other technologies), application (congenital heart disease, inherited disorders {metabolic disorders, endocrine disorders, hemoglobin disorders, and other inherited disorders}, infectious diseases, hearing disorders, and other applications), end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, maternity & specialty clinics, and other end users) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2022, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the newborn screening market. The factors attributed to the large market share of this segment include increased screening rate globally, recurrent use of consumables, and recent kit launches for newborn screening.

Based on technology, in 2022, the immunoassays & enzymatic assays segment is expected to account for the large market share of the newborn screening market. These assays are widely used for accurate and quick diagnosis of the disorder due to the availability of a wide range of assays, recent product launches and regulatory approvals, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, quick results and the use of simplified techniques also support this segment's large market share.

Based on application, in 2022, the inherited disorders segment is expected to account for the large market share of the newborn screening market. Inherited disorders are a type of genetic disorders that are passed from parent to child. The high incidence rate of genetic disorders among newborn babies is a key factor attributing to the large market share of this segment. For instance, according to the CDC, around 6,000 babies in the U.S. are born with Down syndrome every year.

Based on end user, in 2022, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the large market share of the newborn screening market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, the availability of skilled professionals, and the increasing number of childbirths in hospitals contribute to the large market share of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the newborn screening market, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is slated to register the largest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the advancing healthcare infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and higher birth rates.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past three years (2019–2022). The global newborn screening market has witnessed product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions in the last couple of years.

Some of the key players operating in the global newborn screening market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Demant A/S (Denmark), Baebies, Inc. (U.S.), and ZenTech (Belgium).

Scope of the Report:

Newborn Screening Market, by Product

Consumables Assays, Kits, and Reagents Other Consumables

Instruments

Note: Other consumables include columns and screening cards.

Newborn Screening Market, by Technology

Immune Assays & Enzymatic Assays

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Molecular Assays

Hearing Screening Technologies

Pulse Oximetry

Other Technologies

Note: Other technologies include gel electrophoresis, hematology, microbiology, and urinalysis.

Newborn Screening Market, by Application

Congenital Heart Disease

Inherited Disorders Metabolic Disorders Endocrine Disorders Hemoglobin Disorders Other Inherited Disorders

Infectious diseases

Hearing Disorders

Other Applications

Note: Other inherited disorders include galactosemia, biotinidase deficiency, cystic fibrosis, severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), Pompe disease (glycogen storage disease type II), mucopolysaccharidosis type 1, X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, and spinal muscle atrophy (SMA).

Note: Other applications include birth injuries, birth trauma, and malformation.

Newborn Screening Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Others End User

Note: Other end users include contract research organizations, clinical research organizations, academic research institutes

Newborn Screening Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

Middle East & Africa

