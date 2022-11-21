Publication Shows Utility of OGM in Solid Tumor Research with Study on Detection of Complex Genomic Rearrangements in Prostate Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the publication of a study utilizing optical genome mapping (OGM) to detect structural variants (SVs) and balanced rearrangements relevant to prostate cancer (PCa) pathogenesis. OGM identified SVs in all samples, potentially improving the success rate for finding pathogenic variants and streamlining the detection process.



In the study, published in Cancer Cell International, researchers analyzed ten consecutive PCa samples to investigate OGM’s ability to detect genomic aberrations and complex SVs which may be associated with aggressive disease course and resistance to androgen receptor-targeted therapies in solid tumor cancers. The PCa genome is characterized by frequently balanced rearrangements that affect multiple oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes. The study reported that OGM helped identify alterations, deletions and translocations which may cause or contribute to genomic instability in cancer cells. The study authors highlighted challenges associated with using traditional methods and cited OGM’s robust detection of cryptic rearrangements with a high resolution as evidence of its potential application as a first-line method in solid tumor analysis.

“We have seen tremendous progress for the application of OGM in constitutional genetic disorders. Within oncology research, several prior publications have focused on blood or bone marrow analysis. This paper serves as a good demonstration of OGM’s utility for solid tumor research. The study authors demonstrate that OGM can be more sensitive for detecting large structural variations and balanced rearrangements than traditional methods or whole genome sequencing. We believe this study provides a nice example of how OGM can aid a sequencing-based approach to solid tumor molecular assessment,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

This publication can be found here.

