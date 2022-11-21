One of Canada’s early ESG Analysts, Coby Bucci, joins Harbourfront Wealth as Senior VP of Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in the Canadian independent wealth space, Harbourfront Wealth (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”), today welcomes Coby Bucci, who joins the firm as its Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.



Bucci is one of Canada’s early ESG analysts. She entered the role in the early 2000s, prior to the UN Environment Programme Initiative coining the term in 2005, and was then referred to as a Sustainability Analyst. For the past two decades, Bucci contributed to the impactful momentum around ESG adoption at key organizations, including Credential & Ethical Funds and NEI Investments.

Bucci joins Harbourfront after 18 years at NEI Investments, where she held the title of Business Development Manager, followed by a promotion to Vice President of Sales, a role she held for over a decade.

In her new role as Senior VP of Corporate Development at Harbourfront, Bucci will lead corporate development, product innovation and asset management growth. Bucci will elevate the firm’s responsible investing practices as well as the advisor-business experience for each and every practice at the firm.

“After a year of extreme due diligence of the many firms which I received offers from, I’m excited to make Harbourfront my new home. From an outside look in, Harbourfront’s culture is clearly solutions-based, and the firm is genuinely working to remove roadblocks - for advisors and their clients - in places that other institutions want to keep them. Harbourfront’s continued innovation across every spectrum enables the firm to cater to a very bespoke type of advisor, which is both the dream and end goal for every advisor looking to elevate their clients’ investment experience. That dream is something I am determined to help further grow and make happen,” said Coby Bucci.

“We are thrilled Coby is joining our team - her diligent review and confidence in our firm is a true testament to our efforts. Coby's extensive ESG experience, knowledge, and passion will add great value to our team as we head into 2023, a year in which the firm is expecting to experience massive growth and expansion,” said Danny Popescu, CEO of Harbourfront Wealth Management.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Founded in 2013, the Canadian-owned independent wealth management and planning advisory firm group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 27 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high net worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a US SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Learn more: www.harbourfrontwealth.com