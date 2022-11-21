Nostalgia Products Offers a limited supply of a Door Buster Discount on MyMini™ Giftables at $6.25 apiece in a $25 4-Pack Set, the Lowest Price Ever for Each Item, only at Walmart.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During this inflationary period, it may be a challenge for people to find gifts for the holidays while staying within their budgets. Nostalgia Products has teamed up with Walmart to allow individuals to buy multiple gifts at once at a massively discounted price with an exclusive sale.

Available online and in-store for a limited time, shoppers can purchase the entire MyMini™ 4-Pack of cooking gadgets for $25 total, discounting each item from $9.96 down to $6.25 apiece. This is the lowest price ever for these items!

This value gift pack includes the MyMini™ Donut Maker, Grill, Omelet Maker, and Waffle Maker. Each cooking gadget included in the pack provides quick and healthy portion-controlled bites for on-the-go lifestyles, but also offers plenty of potential for some creative cooking. They work great for meals, snacks, or desserts at any time of the day or night.

Compact in size, they are perfectly suited to fit tight spaces like dorm rooms, office spaces, apartments, and more. They all serve nicely as either stocking stuffers or easily wrapped gifts and are certain to bring a joyful smile to anyone.

Students will find these gadgets especially useful for a quick bite before class, as well as busy parents who need to make a few easy recipes for mealtime. With four gadgets included in this pack, shoppers have the option to disperse their gifts to different people or all to one lucky receiver.

This extraordinary deal won’t last forever. Starting at 6 pm on November 20th, Walmart+ members can begin ordering online only at walmart.com. Later the next day on November 21st after 6 pm CST, the sale becomes available online for everyone while supplies last. Then, the sale makes its way to in-store locations starting Thursday, November 24th through Sunday, November 27th.

Holiday shoppers won’t want to miss out on this massive sale of giftable gadgets. There will only be a limited supply, so be an early bird and make a purchase as soon as you can. Visit https://www.walmart.com/ip/MyMini-Deluxe-Value-Box-Set-includes-Waffle-Maker-Griddle-Donut-Maker-and-Omelette-Maker/844564556?athbdg=L2000 or your local Walmart to purchase a MyMini™ 4-pack during this sales event.











