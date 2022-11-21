Global AI based Personalization Technologies Market to Reach $946.4 Million by 2027

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI based Personalization Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050478/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Website, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$344.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Display Ads segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The AI based Personalization Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$163.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Social Media Segment to Record 12.9% CAGR



In the global Social Media segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$63.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$146.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Accenture PLC

Alphabet, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050478/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

AI based Personalization Technologies - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Website by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Website by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Website by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Display Ads by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Display Ads by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Display Ads by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Social Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Social Media by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Social Media by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-Mail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for E-Mail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Mail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World AI based Personalization Technologies Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

AI based Personalization Technologies Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Application - Website,

Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Website, Display Ads, Social

Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Application - Website,

Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Website, Display Ads, Social

Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

AI based Personalization Technologies Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Application - Website,

Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Website, Display Ads, Social

Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

AI based Personalization Technologies Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Application - Website,

Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 27: China Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Website, Display Ads, Social

Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

AI based Personalization Technologies Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Application - Website,

Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Website, Display Ads, Social

Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

AI based Personalization Technologies Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Application - Website,

Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: France Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Website, Display Ads, Social

Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

AI based Personalization Technologies Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022:

( E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Application - Website,

Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Website, Display Ads, Social

Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Application - Website,

Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Website, Display Ads, Social

Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

AI based Personalization Technologies Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AI

based Personalization Technologies by Application - Website,

Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: UK Historic Review for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Website, Display Ads, Social

Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 15-Year Perspective for AI based Personalization

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for AI based Personalization Technologies by Application -

Website, Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Website, Display

Ads, Social Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

AI based Personalization Technologies Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for AI based Personalization Technologies by Application -

Website, Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Website, Display

Ads, Social Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for AI based Personalization Technologies by Application -

Website, Display Ads, Social Media and E-Mail - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Website, Display

Ads, Social Media and E-Mail Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for AI based

Personalization Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Website, Display Ads, Social Media

and E-Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050478/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________