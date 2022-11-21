eMagin Corporation to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2022 on December 7

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation, or the “Company,” (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active-Matrix OLED microdisplays for high-resolution, AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. eMagin's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors the same day.

Speaker: eMagin CEO Andrew G. Sculley

Date: Wednesday, December 7

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET



To register for the event, follow this link: https://ladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com.

A webcast will be accessible on eMagin’s investor relations events page at: https://www.emagin.com/investors/events-webcast. A replay of the presentation will be available for 120 days following the event.

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

